Celebrate Spring in Cream City

Expand Ruthie with dogs

Howdy Ruthie Rooters!

Spring is in the air…and there are lots of ways to welcome the warmer weather. Check out my social calendar below for some ideas, then get out and have some fun. I’ll be back next week with my advice column but until then, let’s celebrate spring together!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 23—Out After Work at Pomona Cider Co. (2163 N. Farwell Ave.): The team at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this mixer where you can rub elbows with likeminded business owners. Savor the power of diversity in the workplace—whether you’re an entrepreneur, professional, or someone simply looking to expand your business circle. Enjoy a cash bar and lots of friendly faces at the 5-7 p.m. event.

April 23—Girl Scout Cookie and Martini Pairing at Charmbiance Cocktail Lounge Wine and Arts Bar (12041 W. Janesville Road): Yep! You read that correctly! Take your love of Girl Scout cookies to a new level with this memorable night of sweets and sips. Expert mixologists guide you through a delicious pairing of four classic cookies and matching martinis during the 6 p.m. evening. Stop by eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.

April 24—Opening Night Grand Hotel: The Musical at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Step back in time with this toe-tapping show that celebrates the luster of the 1920s. If you haven’t been to Sunset Playhouse in a bit, this musical is a great way to reacquaint yourself with the delightful company. Stop by sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets and details.

April 25-April 27—Annie at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Milwaukee’s (other) favorite redhead brings her legendary charm to the Marcus with this splashy new production. Considered one of the most-loved musicals of all time, this smile-inducing tour promises to reignite everyone’s faith in the human spirit. See marcuscenter.org for tickets.

April 26—Milmaids 40th Anniversary Bowling Tournament at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes – (2021 E. Springs Drive, Madison): The state’s favorite LGBTQ+ bowling event celebrates its anniversary with a 9-pin tournament. Head over to Mad City for a day of fun when you register at noon (games start at 1 p.m.). See milmaidsbowling.com for details.

April 26—Pride Ride Wisconsin (PRW) Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The state’s LGBTQ+ motorcycle group hosts another popular monthly bash featuring raffles, drink specials and more. This month, the group is raising money for their annual Pride Ride, so check out the 3-7 p.m. bash, meet some new faces, enjoy the outdoor patio and kickoff your weekend right.

April 26—“Legendary” Star Impersonation Show at Hayes Place (1145 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): The closest thing to Vegas you’ll find in the Dairy State, this new, monthly celebrity-impression show kicks off with a bang. I don my Joan Rivers drag to emcee a cavalcade of lookalikes, all benefiting local charities. Doors open at 7 p.m. with show time an hour later.

April 26-27—Art in The Green at The Milwaukee Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Thirty artists set up shop amid the glory of The Domes for a 2-day indoor art fest. You’ll also enjoy The Spring Floral Show, food vendors, entertainment and more. Find passes at eventbrite.com.

April 27—Nerdwaukee - Artist Alley at Pilot Brewing Milwaukee (1128 N. Ninth St.): From anime to pop art, the pieces at this change-of-pace art show are sure to put a smile on your face during the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event.

April 30—Pattie Gonia Presents Save Her! An Environmental Drag Show at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N Vel R Phillips Ave.): Take in this all-ages show that puts the environment in the spotlight. Critically acclaimed drag artist Pattie Gonia runs the 7 p.m. production that includes local talent. Stop by axs.com for tickets.

April 30—Juno Birch: The Probed Tour at the Vivarium (1816 N. Farwell Ave.): The English drag sensation (and cyan goddess) brings her intergalactic comedy show to Milwaukee with an all-ages production. Transport yourself to axs.com for tickets to the 8 p.m. concert.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.