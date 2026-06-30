Celebrate the Red, White & You

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Just because the calendar flipped from June to July doesn't mean it’s time to pack up your rainbow sequins and head home. While you may be switching your pride flag for Old Glory this month, celebrating yourself never goes out of style. And let's be honest; if anyone knows how to stretch a celebration, it's the LGBTQ+ community. Look at us! We turned brunch into a competitive sport complete with gold medals for bottomless mimosas and good lighting.

If you ask me, July is actually the perfect time to keep the rainbow rolling. While June may get all the publicity, July still has plenty of room for sparkle, community and unapologetic fabulousness.

Get out there and support Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+-owned businesses, attend a drag show, hit up a local theater production or simply host a backyard barbecue with your chosen family this month. It’s all good!

Wave that rainbow flag at the beach, wear that pride T-shirt to the picnic and keep showing up as your amazing self. After all, pride isn't a month—it's a lifestyle.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a woman in her 50s, and I just started dating after ending a long relationship with the woman I thought I’d end up spending the rest of my life with! So many questions, but this one keep popping up, at least in my head: How quick is too quick for intimacy? Also, how do I avoid repeating the same mistakes I made with my ex?

So Many Questions,

Late-in-Life Laura

Dear Laura,

Dear Laura,

A bit of advice for ya, honey: Slow the hell down! Speed dating isn’t in your future right now, so step out of the fast lane and take a breath. Jumping into bed too early can squash a successful future with someone, so take your time and make that leap when you both feel the time is right. When in doubt, talk about it with your love.

As for repeating your mistakes, good luck! The fact that you acknowledge this tells me you know some of your patterns, so you’ve already taken a step toward correcting them. Learn what triggers you and understand how your behavior damaged things in the past.

If patterns pop up again (clinginess, trust issues, etc.), hit the pause button and do a self-eval. If these patterns are relenting, you may want to seek professional guidance from a therapist.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 2—Boozy Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me for a kooky take on the city’s popular drag queen bingo. In addition to traditional games of bingo, you’ll enjoy extra rounds of “Jukebox Bingo” and “Gives Good Head,” some of our most-requested games! Best of all, we’re awarding lots of boozy treats to our winners. I’ll see you there at 7 p.m. sharp.

July 3—Ru & Ry Fridays at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Join the lively bunch at Fluid for a viewing party of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars!” Whether you’re hoping a certain queen will enter Ru’s hall of fame or you simply want to kick off the weekend with flair, this 7 p.m. bash is for you!

July 5—Fifth Anniversary Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Celebrate the fifth anniversary of Harbor Room’s current owners as well as the country’s 250th birthday with this special bash. Join the party at noon with a barbecue buffet (free with drink purchase) at 1 p.m.

July 5—M&M Club 50th Anniversary Reunion at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): Reconnect with old friends during this 1 p.m. reunion. Join me for the drag show but don’t miss the retro-priced drinks, photo displays, special awards and oh-so many friendly faces!

July 7—PQ Clubhouse at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): A safe space for those up to 24 years old, this free, drop-in program offers life-building skills, arts and crafts, gaming and more in a drug- and alcohol-free environment. See www.mkelgbt.org for more on the 1-5 p.m. support group.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.