Celebrate Your Bi Pride!

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

From moonlight karaoke and a ladies’ luau to a mixer for filmmakers and a visit from Kathy Griffin, the city is hopping with great times. Read about them in my social column below but first, let’s review a recent email I received from a reader. Agree or disagree with my advice? Let me know at dearruthie@shepex.com or drop me a line on my socials: Dear Ruthie (FB) and Ruthie Keester (IG).

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a proud bi woman who is really happy with my current partner who happens to be a cis man. I love him and he loves me. We’re very, very happy. The problem? I’m getting pretty sick and tired of people telling me that I’m “basically straight.” I even had someone tell me I should “drop the whole bi thing!” Can you believe this nonsense?

I’m not sure how to handle these comments and this crappy attitude. What can I do? Thanks!

I hope you print this,

Angry Annette

Dear Annie,

That logic is about as sturdy as a folding chair on My 600-lb. Life. As you know, your identity doesn’t change based on who you’re currently smooching. Bisexuality exists whether you’re single or partnered; whether you’re yelling at a man for leaving socks everywhere or screaming at a woman for leaving dishes in the sink.

You don’t need to justify your feelings every time you date someone new, but you can correct people when it matters. A simple, “I’m still bi,” is plenty. You know who you are, and you’re proud of yourself. Focus on that, live your life and take comfort in the fact that you’re confident in yourself, no matter anyone thinks.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 4—Women’s Month Beer Event: Luau for the Ladies at Station No. 06 (6800 W. Becher St.): Come on down to West Allis and check out this super-cool space that put the emphasis on fun, music and brews! Numerous breweries and distilleries are represented during this 5-8 p.m. bash for the ladies. Bring some friends, grab a taco and settle in for a good time.

March 5—Opening Night Nana’s Naughty Knickers at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Grandma’s got a sexy secret and she’s letting us all in on it! What happens when her granddaughter moves in and discovers the illegal business she’s running? Find out before this hilarious production closes on March 22. Get your tickets via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

March 6—RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Make it a Ru & Ry night with this party. Take in this week’s episode with the awesome team at Fluid while enjoying a few of the bar’s popular cocktails. The fun starts at 7 p.m. every Friday.

March 6—Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss your chance to see everyone’s favorite redhead as she makes her triumphant return to Cream City. You’re sure to laugh your ass off when you hear about Kathy’s latest celebrity run-ins, but only after you order tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 8—Filmmaker Social Mixer at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Make it a Sunday Funday for the books when you rub elbows with filmmakers, actors, writers, technicians, editors and local film fans. The party starts at 3 p.m., so head down to this hip hangout and enjoy the day.

March 9—Moonlight Karaoke at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Take on the week like never before when you hit up this late-night bash at Pop. The tunes start at 9 p.m. and run through 1 a.m., making this the perfect night for anyone in the service industry as well as those looking to kick off the workweek in style.

February 10—FAB Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Are you 50 and better? Then, this friendly social group might be for you! Join folks in the community and discuss issues faced while aging, celebrate successes and make new friends. The regular group meets for 90 minutes at 1 p.m. See www.mkelgbt.org for details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.