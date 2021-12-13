Christmas Covid Cupid

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

A guy asked me out recently. When I asked his Covid status, he seemed annoyed. He said he was negative but unvaccinated. (I am fully vaccinated.) I decided to go on the date, and things went well.

When he went in for a kiss on date No. 2, I pulled away and explained I was uncomfortable kissing a near-stranger during a pandemic who hasn’t been vaccinated. He said, “OK. Whatever. Have a good one,” and walked away. Did I overreact? Should I call and apologize?

Thanks,

Questioning Queen

Dear Queeny,

Happy holidays, honey! I hope your Christmas is festive, fun and Covid-free!

What do you have to apologize for? A concern for your own health? You have no need to apologize, my little sugarplum doll. Vaccination status is clearly key for you where lovers are concerned, and there’s nothing wrong with that. You call the shots regarding what you want in a boyfriend. Stick to your guns and look for someone who best fits your expectations in a partner.

Ruthie’s Holly-Jolly Social Calendar

December 1—Grand Opening “Mary” Christmas Pop-Up Bar at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): The team at Hamburger Mary’s decked the halls of Hunty’s for a pop-up you’ve got to see to believe. Classy meets kitschy where mulled wine, peppermint martinis and other specialties keep spirits bright. The pop-up is open all month, giving you time to take in the (silly) splendor of the season.

December 4—A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): A tradition in Cream City, this popular production runs through Dec. 24 and promises a wonderful wintry experience for all. This year’s show features Kevin Kantor (The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Ghost of Christmas Past, a role traditionally played by a cis woman. Don’t miss this exciting change in casting when you reserve tickets at www.milwaukeerep.com.

December 5—“Home for the Holidays with Lizzie Bordeaux & Friends” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Give Jack Frost the brush off when you enjoy this cute, cozy variety show from everyone’s favorite little elf, Lizzie Bordeaux. Mix and mingle when the doors open at 4 p.m. but grab a good seat for the 6 p.m. holiday revue.

December 7—Opening Night “The Golden Girls Christmas Show: A Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse Strings Production serves up this all-new Christmas delight. Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Miss Birdee) bring the laughs while Hamburger Mary’s brings the yum! (Your ticket includes dinner, the show and dessert.) Written by Anthony Torti, the production ends Dec. 23 but performances sell fast, so see www.brownpapertickets.com (2021 Golden Girls Holiday Parody Show) for tickets soon.

December 9-12—Black Nativity at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Wilson Theater (929 N. Water St.): Take in the story of the Nativity through scripture, song, dance and poetry from the African American perspective. Written by Langston Hughes and directed by Dimonte Henning, this year’s production includes a post-pandemic take on life. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets and more.

December 10-12—“Christmas at the Basilica” Concert at Basilica of St. Josaphat (601 W. Lincoln Ave.): Celebrate this magical time of year with the Bel Canto Chorus. Let this impressive chorus fill you with holiday cheer during a remarkable concert featuring classical selections as well as traditional Christmas carols. Stop by www.belcanto.org for performance times and tickets.

December 21—Screen Queens at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Take in a favorite holiday movie alongside drink specials and some of Milwaukee’s campiest queens every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. What will the movie be? You’ll have to drop by the bar to find out!

December 29—Sparkling Wine, Cheese & Chocolate (Virtual) Pairing by Indulgence Chocolatiers: Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.) hosts another digital delight with this celebrations of flavor ... and wine! Reserve your kit by calling 414-223-0123. Pick it up the day before and invite a few friends over for the pairing. Chocolatier Julie Waterman walks you through the confections, cheese and wine via an 8-9 p.m. Facebook Live event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Contact her at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.