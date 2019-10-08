Come On Out!

Not only is this a wonderful week to head out and have some fun (see my social calendar), but it’s an ideal time to come out of the closet. As a nation, we’ve grown leaps and bounds in acceptance of the LGBTQ community, that’s something to be celebrated, and this is the week to do it! After all, National Coming Out Day is this week; Friday, Oct. 11, to be exact. Step out and honor the day... the challenges we’ve overcome, the triumphs we’ve yet to conquer and the pure joy of living life as your true self.

If you’re struggling with coming out, visit the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. They offer multiple programs to help folks deal with anxieties associated with the coming out process. See mkelgbt.org for a complete calendar of programs and services.

Speaking of National Coming Out Day, celebrate with me at the Big Night Out gala at Discovery World on Oct. 11. One of the city’s best fundraisers (proceeds benefit the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center), this entertaining evening is not to be missed. I’m lucky enough to emcee the event, so stop by and say “hi,” if you can.

Can’t make it? Take a peek at my social calendar below and make some plans to let off a little steam this week. OK? OK!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 10—Old Fashioned Fest at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): The folks at Shepherd Express raise a glass to the Milwaukee staple that’s sweeping the nation—the Old Fashioned! Join in on the fun when you pick up tickets at shepherdtickets.com or take your chances and grab them at the door. You’ll enjoy samplings of Old Fashioned from numerous bars and restaurants, as well as food, music and more. This unique 5-9 p.m. party is not to be missed.

Oct. 10—Pride Presidential Town Hall at Bounce (2801 S. Fifth Court): Celebrate National Coming Out Day with this town hall focused on LGBTQ issues. Hosted by the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, the Human Rights Campaign and others, the free 6-10 p.m. night is sure to be an enlightening, motivating and rewarding experience.

Oct. 10—Opening Night Mamma Mia! at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Whether you’re a fan of the movie or the musical or simply an ABBA nut, you’ll want to hit up this popular show. See sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance. Can’t make opening night? No worry! The show runs through Nov. 3.

Oct. 11—Big Night Out at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): There’s no better way to celebrate National Coming Out Day than with this incredible gala! The team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this annual bash loaded with fun, auctions, food, cocktails, dancing and... well... me! Join me as I emcee this 5-9 p.m. evening that celebrates our community like few others. Tickets start at $150, but check out the table and sponsorship options via mkelgbt.org, and I’ll see you there!

Oct. 12—Heart and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Let’s hear it for the ladies who rock! Don’t miss this 7 p.m. concert featuring a few rock ’n’ roll legends who always put on an amazing show. Nab your seats at fiservforum.com and get ready to let loose and rock out.

Oct. 12—Miss Gay Madison Plus and Elite at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Head to the state’s capital for a 9 p.m. crowning of a new Miss Gay Madison Plus and Miss Gay Madison Elite. It’s tiaras a-go-go with performances by title holders, numerous categories and more. What a great excuse to visit Mad City!

Oct. 13—Bianca Del Rio’s “It’s Jester Joke” at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): One of the all-time funniest broads to come out of the RuPaul drag machine, Bianca Del Rio struts her silly stuff into Brew City once again. Let Bianca bust your gut with her 8 p.m. concert that’s sure to have you laughing for days. Swing by pabsttheater.org and check out the numerous ticket packages as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with the funny lady.

Oct. 15—Milwaukee Coffee Connection at Together at CCHP (6737 W. Washington St., Suite 2269): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this monthly early-morning coffee clutch (8-9 a.m.) so you can get to know other business owners who share a passion for the community. The Chamber provides the coffee, you provide the conversation!

