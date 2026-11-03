Coming Out at Work

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The holidays are just around the corner, and the city is already brimming with excitement. Check out the events in my social calendar below but first, let’s review an email from a reader. So many of us have been exactly where this person is now. Check it out and see if you agree with my advice. Let me know via dearruthie@shepex.com.

Dear Ruthie,

I recently realized that it’s time to come out at work. I'm both excited and nervous all at the same time. My question is should I just tell everybody at once or only a few key people or what’s the best way to do this?

Thanks,

Ready-ish in Racine

Dear Racine,

First of all, congratulations honey pie! You’ve figured out something important about yourself, and you want to live your truest and best life. That's worth celebrating.

Second, know that you don't owe your co-workers an entire personal biography. You can come out gradually, tell a few trusted work friends first, or simply let it come up naturally. The only correct way to do this is to do what feels the most comfortable to you.

When making this decision, think about your workplace culture, policies and whether you feel safe and comfortable being open there. Follow your gut. After all, your identity belongs to you, sugar. You get to decide who knows, when they know and how much you want to share.

You might also want to remember that coming out isn’t a press conference. There doesn't need to be a podium, a microphone and a PowerPoint presentation titled "So, Here’s The Thing About Me…" Keep it casual and informal, and things will most likely go swimmingly. Good luck, darling!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 4—Rocky Horror Trivia at The Hounds & Tap (W175N5645 Technology Dr., Menomonee Falls): Do the Time Warp, win prizes and party with your pups during this free 6:30 p.m. trivia night. Enjoy all things Rocky Horror while you sip on specialty beers at the indoor/outdoor dog park.

November 6 & 7—The Great Junk Hunt at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Don’t miss the granddaddy of all flea markets with this two-day extravaganza featuring dozens of local sellers in addition to food, beverages and more. See thegreatjunkhunt.com for details.

November 7—Holiday Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Shop small, save big when you swing by this charming marketplace. More than 35 local vendors set up shop in the cozy Story Hill Firehouse, where you can shop, snack and sip to your hearts content. The delightful day runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 7—Dolly Parton’s Threads at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (717 N. 2nd St.): Considered one of her final musical endeavors, Dolly Parton co-produced this multimedia symphonic concert spotlighting her music, career and story. Guest vocalists accompany our very own symphony in this heartwarming salute to Dolly that’s sure to make memories for years to come. See mso.org for more.

November 8—Leather Swap Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. 2nd St.): Ready to trade, tease, and treasure your next favorite piece of leather? Join the Friends of the Castaways MC for a leather swap packed with cold beer, delicious bites, raffle tickets and more. Bring your pre-loved leather, hunt for a new-to-you piece and enjoy a fun-filled gathering of community during the 3-7 p.m. event.

November 10—Joanna’s Drag Duets at Laughing Tap Comedy Club (761 N. Jefferson St.): Local girl gone big brings her nationwide show to Milwaukee for a one-night stop. Join Joanna for an all-live-vocals tribute to some of your favorite celebrity duets. From Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, these incredible vocal impersonations are sure to have you cracking up all night long. See etix.com for reservations.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.