Dear Ruthie,

My sister enters her daughter in child beauty pageants. While I hate those events for all sorts of reasons, I figure it’s her kid, her life and her money. If my niece enjoys being in them, go for it. None of my business.

The issue is that my sister expects me (and the entire family) to attend each and every pageant the kid enters, including out-of-town pageants that require a hotel room plus gas money, food and the rest. I don’t mind going occasionally and supporting my niece, but those pageants are long and hard to sit through. For me, the cringe factor is off the charts.

How can I tell her (nicely) that these pageants are just not for me. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I just can’t keep going to these and I don’t think I should be expected to.

Thanks,

Upset Auntie

Dear Auntie,

Child beauty pageants? Eww. Crank up the cringe dial, honey. Your sister cannot and should not expect you to attend every single event her daughter participates in … be they pageants, piano recitals, softball games or what have you.

Continue being a great sister and aunt and attend the pageants occasionally. Maybe try attending every other competition, and let your sis know that out-of-town competitions are simply too expensive and time consuming for you.

If you’re not up to attend, just let your sis know, explaining that you’ll go to the next in-town pageant. Always maintain support and interest in your niece’s hobbies but attend them in person when it feels right for you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 12 & 13—Goblin King Masquerade Ball at Turner Hall Ballroom(1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Last year’s ball was such a smash that this year’s offering is a two-day event. Explore an enchanting world of whimsey and fantasy with cash bars, drag shows, photo booths, waltz classes, scavenger hunts, vendors and more. See awkwardnerdevents.com for details, tickets, dress code and Pride Night specifics.

January 13—Dua Lipa Drag Brunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): All Dua; all brunch! Join the fun while you raise a mimosa (and a bacon strip) to Dua during this themed brunch and drag show. Walk-ins are welcomed at the 1-2:30 p.m. event.

January 13—Wizard of Oz Bingo at Fluid (819 S. Second2 St.): Help support the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network (MGSN) when you attend this 4 p.m. bingo bash. Take a stroll down the yellow brick road and you might win big during the “over the rainbow” party.

January 13—Dora Diamond: The Farewell Show at Promises (538 W. National Ave.): One of the city’s favorite entertainers is headed to NYC, and she wants to say farewell with you! Join the songstress for this 7 p.m. show before Dora moves out and moves on.

January 14—Closing Night Bat Boy: The Musical at Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St.): Outskirts Theatre presents this whacky musical that’s sure to become a fast favorite for everyone in the audience. Watch this half-bat, half-boy hero sing and dance his way into your heart during the LOL show. Fly over to waukeshacivictheatre.org for show times, tickets and more.

January 14—The Wisconsin Drag Awards at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): The Drag Awards are back and better than ever! Discover who the winners are in multiple categories, including Best Drag Queen, Best Rising Star, Favorite Community Partner and others. Will I take the Comedy Queen category? I guess we’ll have to attend the glitzy, 8 p.m. red-carpet event to find out. There is no cover charge, but you can reserve a $25 table by emailing blbproductions2022@gmail.com.

January 15—Parents of Trans Littles Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This 5:30 p.m. meet up offers families of young trans people a safe space for bonding, friendship, support and more. The 1-hour group meets monthly but drop by www.mkelgbt.org for details.

