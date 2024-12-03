Cream City Celebrations

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Milwaukee is buzzing with activity this holiday season! Just see my social calendar below for a few ideas that promise to make the week merry and bright. I’ll be back next time with some neighborly advice but for now, deck the halls by eating local, drinking local and shopping local!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 5—Opening Night “The Golden Girls Holiday Special” Drag Parody at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The dinner-theater production that has the city talking is back with an all-new show. What happens when Blanche’s sister comes for a visit and Dorothy falls for a shady hottie? Will Sophia help Rose win the St. Olaf Butter Queen pageant? Find out when you get tickets at ticketleap.com. Best of all, your ticket includes dinner and dessert! Reserve your seat before the run closes on December 15.

December 5—Opening Night Black Nativity at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): The Langston Hughes classic marks its ninth annual production with this must-see show. The delightful musical runs through December 8, so stop by marcuscenter.org for tickets, curtain times and more.

December 6—Name Change Clinic at Milwaukee County Court House (901 N. Ninth St.; Milwaukee Justice Center, Room G9): The teams at Diverse & Resilient and The Milwaukee Justice Center co-sponsor this free clinic. Specifically addressing LGBTQ+ name-change concerns, the class runs 1-4 p.m.

December 6—Christmas in the Ward at Catalano Square (273 E Menomonee St.): Cocoa, cocktails, cookies, S’mores, snacks and sensational seasonal cheer abound during this 35th -annual celebration. Come for Santa and the reindeer but stay for the tree lighting, fireworks, music, shopping and more. The family-friendly, outdoor event starts at 5:30 p.m.

December 6—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Bingo meets “Name That Tune” with this change-of-pace night of prizes, laughs and more. The 7 p.m. evening always serves up a good time, particularly with specials on Miller Lite and Jack Daniels.

December 6—“The Bald & the Beautiful Live” with Trixie and Katya at Orpheum Madison (216 State St., Madison): Amp up your holiday with a show from local-girl-gone-superstar, Trixie Mattel! Head out to Mad City for an 8 p.m. night of laughs after you nab tickets at ticketmaster.com.

December 7—International Human Rights Day Celebration at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N Vel R Phillips Ave): Perhaps now more than ever we need to celebrate, honor and secure human rights. Join the City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission and the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee for this 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. party, sure to put a little spirit in your step this holiday season.

December 7—Brady Street Holiday Market (at various locations along East Brady St.): Deck the halls in a whole new way when you hit up Brady Street’s first holiday mart. The shopping starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m., including live entertainment and more.

December 7—The Nutcracker at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The Milwaukee Ballet offers this spectacular production to the city, and it’s not to be missed. Considered by many to be a seasonal tradition, the heartwarming story continues to delight patrons of all ages. Reserve tickets at ticketmaster.com before the extravaganza closes on Christmas Eve.

December 8—Grinch Drag Brunch & Ugly Sweater Contest at MilwaukeeImprov (20110 Lower Union St.): This 21+ bash turns drag brunch on its ear with an ode to everyone’s favorite Christmas curmudgeon. Enjoy a 2 p.m. brunch along with a few of the city’s favorite performers while you wear your most hideous holiday sweater and vie for the top prize. See improv.com/milwaukee for more.

December 10—Holiday Trivia at County Clare Irish Pub (1234 N. Astor St.): Put your yuletide knowledge to the test with this free 8 p.m. night. Don your merriest apparel and your team could win bonus points, enter the ugly sweater contest and you may also be a winner.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.