Cupid’s Misfire

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do with a boyfriend who refuses to get a job, sits around all day playing video games and all night watching TV, doesn’t bathe regularly and blows what little money he has on pot and alcohol? Do you kick him out or try to help get his life on track?

I feel like I’m on a sinking ship but also feel the need to help him since I’m 16 years older. Not sure what to do.

Thanks,

Titanic

Dear Sugar Daddy,

Sounds like Daddy’s boy needs to grow up or move on. I think you know this deep inside, don’t you?

If you can’t bring yourself to kick him out (and, perhaps, you know that will cause more harm than good), then communicate your concerns. If he’s open to changing, agree to a timeline of short-term goals that will help him improve his life and help you assess his dedication to change.

If he refuses to grow, take responsibility and work toward a future with you, then it might be time to cut the cord and move on, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 14—Luv Sux at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Not feeling the Valentine spirit this year? Ready to tell Cupid to take a hike? Then this 10 p.m. drag show and party is for you. Be sure to arrive early to nab a good seat and take advantage of the bar’s incredible drink specials.

February 15—Making Empanadas Cooking Class at Glorioso’s Appetito and Sage Harvest (1020 E. Brady St.): If you’re anything like me, you can’t get enough empanadas. Learn how to prepare the savory Spanish staples in your own home with this 5:30 p.m. hands-on cooking class. See gloriosos.com to register.

February 16 - 18—“Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration” at Bradley Symphony Center(717 N. Second St.): Renowned recording artist and Tony-nominated actress Ann Hampton Callaway pays homage to the legendary Peggy Lee through stories and song during this memorable concert. Callaway shares the spotlight with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, making tickets available at mso.org.

February 17—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Join this friendly group of LGBTQ+ motorcycle enthusiasts as they raise money for Milwaukee’s Street Angeles, helping the homeless in our city. The 3-7 p.m. party includes raffles, shot specials, a prize wheel and more so stop by for a little afternoon fun!

February 17—“Voices of the Next Generation” Drag Show at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Teen sensations Nemo and Andi Withan I Domino host this all-ages family-friendly show. The monthly drag event features some of the state’s favorite performers so email fivetickets@yahoo.com soon to reserve your $20 table.

February 19—Barbie Trivia at Milwaukee Artist Resource Network/MARN (191 N. Broadway): Hello, Barbie! Let’s go party! Put your Barbie knowledge to the test during this 6 p.m. trivia night in the Third Ward. Grab a beer or cocktail, order up an appetizer and get ready to win big with this night of prizes and fun. Dress as Barbie or Ken or wear your best pink garb and you’ll receive a few extra points.

February 20—Project Q Youth Drop-In at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This weekly group offers those 13 and older a safe space to make friends, socialize and create in addition to learning work, leadership and life skills. The drop-in occurs 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. See mkelgbt.org for details.

February 20—Opening Night Mamma Mia! at Marcus Performing Arts Center: Whether it’s your first time seeing this fun-loving show or you’re a regular groupie, the smash musical is guaranteed to bring a smile. Whether it’s the story, the music of ABBA or the dancing, the joyful musical promises to put a smile on your face and a tap in your toes. Swing over to marcuscenter.org for tickets before the run closes on February 25.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.