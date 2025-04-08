Dealing With Economic Anxiety

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I am losing my mind because I’m worrying all the time about losing my job. I’ve been with my organization for 13 years, but they keep downsizing and I’m pretty sure that’ll keep it up with these all these tariffs.

I’m so focused on saving money that I don’t really do much socializing anymore. Plus, the stress of it all is killing me. Anyone else feel this way? How do I cope?

Help!

Nervous Nelly

Dear Nelly,

Oh, sugar! I’m sorry you’re going through this. I’m guessing that the anxiety you feel regarding your professional/economic future is shared by many. The difference is in how you cope with that stress.

You still have a job, and it sounds like you’re aggressively planning for financial emergencies. Great! I’d suggest creating a budget for yourself that requires you to save money but yet allows a bit of room for a social life. You’ll feel good about contributing to your savings while giving yourself a bit of cash to relax with. If you still feel overwhelmed, talk to a financial consult. They can help.

Speaking of professionals, it sounds like your anxiety could be crippling, and that’s a problem. Seek out a therapist to better help you cope with stress. Most are covered by insurance, so take advantage of the benefits your company offers and improve your life to the fullest!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 10—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo for Holton Street Clinic at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me for big bawdy fun as we raise money for one of Milwaukee’s favorite clinics. The craziness starts at 7 p.m. and features great prizes in addition to tasty Absolut cocktails and Pop’s must-try menu of pizza and finger foods.

April 11—Screening of 1-800-On-Her-Own at The Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Don’t miss the rerelease of this incredible documentary spotlighting music sensation, feminist and queer icon Ani DiFranco. Learn how the Grammy-winning star advocates tirelessly for the LGBTQ+ community and women’s rights when you attend the 6 p.m. viewing.

April 11 & 12—Spring Gallery Night MKE at Various Locations: Spring has sprung so get on with your artsy-fartsy self. Enjoy this season’s gallery night where you’ll find everything from paintings and photography to sculptures, pottery and more. Participating neighborhoods include the Third Ward, Walker’s Point, East Town and Westown, but visit www.gallerynightmke.com for details.

April 12—Doggy Day at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave.): Grab your four-legged friend, a leash and a pooper scooper and head over to this fundraiser helping save the city’s pups. Dozens of local vendors as well as food trucks, DJs, beverages and raffles make this a special day for you and your fur baby. The “paw-ty” start at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

April 12—Broadway Rave: A Musical Theater Dance Party at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Live out your Broadway fantasies when you give into this rave that celebrates the Great White Way like never before. Sing along to your favorite musicals, slay on the dancefloor and dress in your Broadway best…just be sure to get your ticket first at www.eventbrite.com.

April 13—Closing Night “Buyer & Cellar” at Renaissance Theatreworks (255 S. Water St.): Local favorite Doug Clemons plays multiple roles in this must-see show set in Barbara Streisand’s shopping-mall basement. A perfect LOL evening, it’s one show you won’t forget. Nab tickets via www.rtwmke.org.

April 14—414 Day at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Show your 414 Milwaukee pride during this after-work bash! You’ll enjoy two-for-one drinks from 3-7 p.m. and $2 Miller Lite taps after 7 p.m. Best of all, Harbor Room dishes out a fantastic buffet at 4 p.m.

April 15—Project Q Teen Drop-In at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): A safe and welcoming event for LGBTQ+ youth, this casual meet-up offers a relaxing and friendly space from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday. Teens will find activities, games, peer support and more. Stop by www.mkelgbt.org for additional information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.