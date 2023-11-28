December Comes in Like a Wrecking Ball

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

We simply can’t wait to kick off the holidays in Milwaukee, and my social calendar this week proves just that! Take a look at all the wintry happenings below and you’ll see what I mean.

From holiday concerts and baking classes to Christmas-light displays and shop-till-you-drop opportunities, the city is hopping with yuletide fun. You’ll even find a visit from Krampus, a crimson-themed vogue ball and a “gayme” night for the books.

There are so many holly-jolly happenings in our city this week, I’m going to forgo my advice column and focus on what Cream City has to offer. I’ll be back next week with a question from a reader, but for now let’s review a few enchanting December events.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 1—Christmas in the Ward at Catalano Square (273 E Menomonee St.): Kick off the holiday season with a visit to the Third Ward. From the tree lighting and fireworks to visits with Santa and live music, it’s one event you’ll want to make an annual tradition … if you haven’t already! Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year during the 5:30-8:30 p.m. fest.

December 1—Opening Night “Wild Nights” at Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Rd.): Mix up your holiday fun with this dazzling animal-themed light show! Hit the zoo after-hours and take in dozens of impressive light displays. See www.mkezoo.com/wildtickets for more information before the lights go out December 30.

December 1—World AIDS Day Red Ribbon Ball at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Ball culture reigns supreme during this gala that celebrates the tremendous successes made in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. Honor those who are thriving, motivating and informing society, and succeeding in life overall regardless of their HIV status. Wear your best red outfit and ger ready to present, dance, party and register to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes. The party starts at 7 p.m. with no cover charge.

December 1 & 2—Christkindlmarkt at West Allis Farmer’s Market (6501 W. National Ave.): One of the city’s most popular farmer’s markets gets a holiday makeover when more than 50 craft vendors and makers set up shop. Cross a few names off your Christmas list, sip a few local brews, enjoy live music and hit up the food trucks during the two-day event.

December 1—Opening Night “Winter’s Harmony” Concert at Christ Presbyterian Church at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham St., Madison): Perfect Harmony Chorus, Mad City’s LGBTQ+ and ally singing group, hosts this concert, serving up holiday classics as well as a few new favorite songs. See www.perfectharmonychorus for more, including details on the December 3 encore performance.

December 2—Breaking Bread with Krampus at Flour Girl & Flame (8121 W. National Ave.): Tell the holly-jolly fat man to hit the road because you’re going to celebrate with Krampus this year! Meet Krampus from 4-8 p.m. at the pizzeria and snap a photo with the holiday bad boy for a Christmas card no one will forget.

December 3—Holiday Baking Class (Italian Cookies) at Glorioso’s Italian Market (1020 E. Brady St.): Take your cookie platters to new heights with this hands-on class focusing on Italian cookies. Chef Brendan Fleming teaches you how to bake three classic treats in addition to covering the cookie-baking basics everyone needs to know. See www.shop.gloriosos.com for tickets to the 12:30 p.m. class.

December 4—Gayme Night at This Is It (418 E. Well St.): From beer pong and bar dice to Nintendo Switch and board games, there’s lots to do and people to play with at this 8 p.m. party. Can’t make it this week? The 21+ game night takes place every Tuesday so keep it in mind for future fun.

December 5—Strong Bodies Class at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Get a jump start on healthy New Year’s resolutions with this 1 p.m. strengthening class. The 1-hour sessions occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. Stop by www.mkelgbt.org for additional details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.