Desperate Mom Asks for Help

Dear Ruthie,I think my son is addicted to video games, and I’m not joking. He plays games up to 18 hours per day. He quit his job to stay home (my home!) and play games. He has lost a ton of weight, and now he complains he has headaches, and his hair seems to be falling out. He has gone weeks without bathing, has a horrible diet and no longer brushes his teeth. I also suspect he spends a copious amount of time watching pornography online as well.

I looked it up, and digital addiction is a real thing. I’m not sure where to turn. Any help or input would be greatly appreciated,

Thanks,

Desperate Mom

Dear Mom,

I’m sorry to hear you’re dealing with this. Living with and loving an addict is hard, whether the addiction involves alcohol, drugs, video games, porn and/or social media.

Wisconsin has numerous in- and out-patient options when it comes to treating addictions. Simply do a search on “digital addiction,” and you’ll find several links to get you started. I’d also suggest reaching out to your own doctor or healthcare provider. They can likely steer you in the right direction.

You don’t mention the age of your son, so I’m not sure how to guide you. If he’s over 18, you can kick him out of the house if he doesn’t follow your rules, get a job, etc. This may be just the kick in the ass he needs.

If he’s under 18, consult your physician on next steps or see another professional who can best help set the reset button on your son’s life—and help guide you through this trying time.

July 7—"A Dandy Comedy Show” at Dandy (5020 W. Vilet St.): Where else but Milwaukee can you catch a 7:30 p.m. standup comedy show and come home with a vintage lamp? Comics Dana Ehrman, Dame Grant and Will Isenberg provide the laughs; Dandy provides the swanky antiques. See www.eventbrite.com for $15 tickets.

July 8—Charli XCX at BMO Harris Pavilion/Summerfest (100 N. Harbor Dr.): The LGBTQ+ favorite brings her “Crash: The Live Tour” to Summerfest. Catch the popular British singer during her 7:30 p.m. concert but nab your ticket first at www.ticketmaster.com.

July 9—Margarita Fest at The Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St., Racine): Who mixes up the best margarita in Racine? Find out during a 1-4 p.m. sampling from local bars and restaurants. Take in the scenery, animals, live music and more before you cast your vote for the best margarita. Food and additional beverages are available for purchase, but you must be over 21 to attend the $35 event. See www.racinezoo.org for more.

July 9—Napalese’s 40th Anniversary Party at Napalese Lounge & Grill (1351 Cedar St., Green Bay): Celebrate Wisconsin’s second-longest LGBTQ+ bar when you head to Green Bay for this special anniversary party. The fun starts at 2 p.m. with a dunk tank, music and games followed by two drag shows and dancing.

July 10—Kenosha Pride March at Library Park (711 59th Place, Kenosha): Keep the pride love flowing in July! Usher in the 10th anniversary of Kenosha’s pride celebration with a noon march. Arrive a half-hour early to make a sign you can carry on the route (from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park).

July 10—Wet Underwear Contest at Hunty’s (734 S. Fifth St.): Join the Castaways for their July Beer and Soda Bust….with some wet willies thrown in for fun. Try your luck at the raffle, enjoy Jell-O Shots and take in the wet underwear contest (or enter yourself) when you attend the 3-7 p.m. party.

July 11—LGBTQ+ and Disability (Virtual) Support Group via the MKE LGBT Community Center: If you’re an LGBTQ+ person with disabilities (visual and/or invisible), this online group is here to help. In a partnership with Independence First, the bi-weekly sessions explore issues and advocacy you might be needing. Email ccarter@mkelgbt.org to learn more.

