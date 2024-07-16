Desperately Seeking Attention

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I started dating a guy 7 months ago. Things are pretty good, but I wish my boyfriend was more affectionate. In the last seven months he got me flowers once (I had Covid), gave me two romantic cards (my birthday and Valentine’s Day), and planned one romantic evening (first date).

I do all the romantic planning, surprises and the like. He’s very appreciative of my efforts, but is it wrong of me to want to receive some reciprocation from him? Like a sweet card or a surprise lunch or anything?

He’s a great guy in every other way but showing a bit of initiative when it comes to affection would go a long way. How can I get him to show me those little signs I crave so much?

Thanks,

Desperately Seeking Cupid

Dear Cupid,

Wait … you got flowers when you had Covid?! What the hell are you bitchin’ about? No one does that anymore, honey!

Ok, O …. I’m kidding. It sounds like your guy is simply not the romantic you hoped for. You’ve got three choices: You can talk to him about your needs for romance; you can accept him for the guy he is and focus on his other qualities; or you can dump his ass.

Personally, I’d let him know how you feel and see how things go. If a tiny bit of affection truly goes a long way, as you say it does, a simple conversation might make all the difference.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 18—Later in Life Lesbians Discussion Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re feeling lost in life or simply looking to make a few new friends, this women’s group could be for you! Join the lively, in-person 7 p.m. discussion the third Thursday of each month.

July 19—MAGA Snatch Game at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Some of your favorite MAGA personalities hit the stage in this impersonation show that combines the infamous “Match Game” with today’s political characters. The fun starts at 9 p.m. followed by the bar’s sensational DJ and dancing.

July 19 through 21—Castaway’s Bare Run at Al’s Farm (N8287 St. HWY 57, Hilbert): The Castaways MC host this 45th run for the Levi/Leather community. Celebrate leather pride, reunite with old friends and make plenty of new ones during this nonstop party. I’ll be on hand to host bingo and talent night! See castawaysmc.org for a complete lineup as well as registration, camping/housing options and more.

July 20—Pups and Powersports Fundraiser and Dog Adoption at Milwaukee Powersports (7221 S. 13th St.): The teams at Rescue Gang and Milwaukee Powersports are teaming up for this 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event. Meet pups ready for adoption, shop the marketplace, enjoy live music, take your chance on raffle prizes and more!

July 20—Brady Street Festival throughout Brady Street: See why this street bash has become a summer staple in the city. The party starts at noon with several stages of entertainment, dozens of food and beverage options and more. Cap off the night with the infamous drag show that closes the bash.

June 20—Goth Barbie Dream Boat Party at Milwaukee Boat Line (1124 N. Dr. Martin King Luther Drive): Unleash your darkest pastel fantasies with this goth party. Dance the night away during a 3-hour boat tour or Lake Michigan with DJs, a cash bar and more. See mkeboat.com for tickets.

July 21—Locust Street Bazaar Along Locust Street (from Humboldt to Pierce): You don’t want to miss this 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. street fest! It features a petting zoo for the kids as well as three stages of music and poetry. Food, drink and fun round out the festival.

July 24—MKE Night Market at West Wisconsin Ave. (between Second St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): This change-of-pace marketplace only occurs four times per summer, so hit it up when you can. Food trunks, makers, artists and live entertainment make this 5-10 p.m. outdoor showplace one you won’t want to miss! See mkenightmarket.com for details.

