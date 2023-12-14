Don’t Give the Gift of Herpes

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

Right as I started dating a new guy, I found out I had herpes. Now the new guy wants to have sex, but I’m freaking out because I’ve got herpes!

I don’t feel I’m ready to tell him, but I know he’s going to want to get naked soon. Plus, the doctor said I’m still in my “first episode” stage, so the guy is going to see the sores. I’m freaking out because I think this guy might be the one.

What should I do?

Ebenezer Screwed

Dear Screwed,

First off—cute name. Secondly—ouch. Third—sorry for your infection. A lot of folks have herpes, and they live perfectly happy, healthy lives. For many, this is not a deal breaker, but this may not be a good time to pursue a new relationship. You need to focus on you.

If you insist on dating, you must tell your partner your health status before any hanky-panky. That said, you also have the option of simply not having sex right now.

Let him know you’re not ready to ride his sleigh, and that you’d like more time before taking that step. Use that time to do some research, get comfortable with yourself and figure out what’s best for you. Once you’re ready to discuss this with a partner, then you’re ready to take things to the next level in the bedroom. With a little education, some self-reflection and a healthy dose of honesty, you’ll keep the holidays merry and bright for everyone!

Ruthie’s December Social Calendar

December 15—Holiday Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Don’t miss your chance to sit on sexy Santa’s lap during this popular holiday bash. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the party lasting all night, so you’ve got plenty of time to raise a toast with the crew at Kruz.

December 19—Nuncrackers at The Stacker Cabaret (108 E. Wells St.): The hilarious Little Sisters of Hoboken are putting a yuletide spin on their “Nunsense” fun. Featuring parodies of Christmas carols and a version of the Nutcracker you’ll never forget, this family-friendly show closes January 7, so save your seats now at www.milwaukeerep.com.

December 22—Holiday Mimosa Tour at The Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Experience the opulence of the 1890s when you step into the home of famed beer baron, Captain Frederick Pabst. Relish the beauty of the season on this guided tour spotlighting jaw-dropping holiday décor…and mimosas! See www.pabstmansion.com for details before the tours end January 7.

December 24 & 25—Christmas Dinner at Aria/Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Savor the flavors of the season with a mouthwatering menu served at one of the city’s favorite hot spots. Reservations are required so see www.saintkatearts.com for seating options, menus and more.