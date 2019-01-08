Don't Create a Parent Trap

Dear Ruthie,

Our adult son came out to us in March 2018. I believe that my husband and I are very supportive (my husband’s brother is also gay), and we wish nothing but happiness and success for him. We’re super supportive of LGBTQ people, and we love our son.

He tells us he’s been happily dating someone for several months now. He tells us how happy he is with this man, but he refuses to introduce him to us. We were excited to meet this man over the holidays, but no luck. We don’t get it. We want to share in his happiness, but he just won’t let us meet his boyfriend. He won’t even give us his last name, presumably so we can’t look him up on social media. Speaking of which, our son seems to have no photos of this mystery man on his social media pages. (Not that we’ve been trolling. LOL.)

Is there something our son is hiding? Are we not as supportive as we think? Is this guy imaginary?

What’s up?

Parent Trap

Dear Trappers,

Let your son call the shots here. You say he’s an adult, so let him make his own decision where this is concerned. Maybe he just doesn’t feel the time is right. Perhaps he’s not as sold on this guy as he says he is. Who knows? There could be a slew of reasons that he’s not ready to bring his boo into the family fold, and that’s OK. Keep being the supportive parents you are and let him deal with his dating life as he sees fit.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Jan. 10—LGBT+ Adult Game Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Pop over to this 5-7:30 p.m. party for a night of fun and friendship. The center provides the games (or bring your own), so you can enjoy a sober and safe place to meet new folks. Free and open to all 18 and older, the night also includes light non-alcoholic refreshments. Swing by mkelgbt.org for more on this monthly game-night gathering.

Jan. 11—Out at Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort at Wilmot Mountain (11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot): Whether you want to grab your skis and hit the slopes, sled down Tubing Hill or simply enjoy a cocktail in the lodge by the fireplace, this 5-10 p.m. night can’t be beat when you’re surrounded by like-minded friends. Hang on to your ski lift ticket for free admission to the 10 p.m. after-party at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha).

Jan. 11-12—Yule Ball at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): This annual celebration of wizards, witches, spells and spirits has become so successful, organizers extended the party to two nights this year. Open at 7 p.m. both evenings, this adults-only, Harry Potter-themed party encourages guests to wear their finest robes, gowns and/cosplay attire for a bewitching evening of dancing, cocktailing, shopping (be sure to visit “Vendor Alley”) and more. Admission is $25 at the door or purchase tickets in advance at Oak & Shield Gaming Pub (600 E. Ogden Ave.).

Jan. 12—Drag Storytime in MKE at Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.): After a short break, this free, family friendly morning is back! Join Tempest Heat as she reads the kids a story or two encouraging acceptance, individualism and love. Bring a donation (a children’s book, a gym ball or money), and receive a free raffle ticket. The story time runs 11 a.m. to noon; contact arodriguez@thriveservicelearning.org with questions or to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Jan. 12—Name & Gender Change Clinic at Neighborhood Law Clinic (2312 S. Park St., Madison): The team at Trans Law Help Wisconsin host this informative seminar. The free 1 p.m. clinic offers two hours of useful tips and hints to navigate the complexities of name and gender changes in the eyes of the law.

Jan. 12—“A Miltown Variety Show” at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): A $5 cover charge gets you into this 10 p.m. revue hosted by the Miltown Kings. Enjoy the talents of your favorite drag kings alongside up and coming acts that are sure to take the city by storm.

Jan. 13—Commando January Chili Cook Off at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Oh, boy! The guys of the Castaways MC Levi/Leather social group are at it again, host

ing another Sunday Funday! A chili cookoff takes center stage during the 3 p.m. event (arrive right at 3 p.m. if you want to submit an entry). Raffles, beer and soda busts, food and more make this a Sunday that’s sure to beat the winter doldrums.

Jan. 13—Kim Chi at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): It’s a Chicago invasion when Ru Paul favorite Kim Chi blows into town with Rocky Ya at her side. Nab your tickets at thisisitbar.ticketleap.com ($10 for the show; $25 for show plus meet and greet), and enjoy the 8 p.m. fun before Kim arrives at 10 p.m. In addition, you’ll also get to check out the fantastic new and expanded performance space at this legendary bar!

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious reality show on YouTube—“Camp Wannakiki!”