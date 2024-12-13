Don We Now Our Gay Apparel

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

It’s Christmas in Milwaukee, and I couldn’t be happier. The city is buzzing with excitement as the holidays approach, and there’s plenty to do, eat, drink and enjoy. See my December social calendar for some change-of-pace events sure to make your holiday merry and bright. In the meantime, however, let’s read an email from a reader looking for love in 2025.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m tired of being alone and have decided to make 2025 my year for love. I’m manifesting a love interest, and I am determined to find Mr. Right. Any tips on how to snag a lover for good?

Happy Holidays,

Determined One

Dear Onesie,

Positive thoughts, determination and manifesting good in your life are all great goals for 2025. That said, love often finds us when we’re not looking.

You might try focusing on your happiness instead of a lover. After all, you are solely responsible for your own happiness, and isn’t that a great way to enjoy 2025? Being happy? In addition, you’re more likely to attract people to you if you are a happy person. So let cupid, the universe, God and your higher power know that you’re ready for love but focus on your own happiness and good things are sure to follow.

Ruthie’s December Social Calendar

December 14—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): A fundraiser for Pathfinders, this monthly 3 p.m. bash always serves up fun. Enjoy raffles, shots, two-for-one drinks and more alongside local LGBTQ+ motorcycle enthusiasts.

December 14 & 15—“Brightly Burning” Our Voice MKE Holiday Concert at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay (819 E. Silver Spring Drive): Ring in the holidays with the city’s LGBTQ+ chorus. The heartwarming concert offers two seatings, making it easy to fit the joyful experience into your holiday schedule. See www.ourvoicemke.org for show times and tickets.

December 20 & 21—The Big Gay Holiday Market at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison): Spice up your last-minute shopping with a trip to Mad City. This awesome marketplace includes everything from artists and food to drag shows and speed dating. See www.thebiggaymarketllc.com for tickets and schedules.

December 25—MCDA Grab & Go Dinner Pickup at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The Community Center is always here for you—even on Christmas Day! Enjoy a comforting meal when you pre-order via ccarter@mkelgbt.org.

December 31—Glitter Ball NYE Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Ring in the New Year with the friendly team at Pop. Enjoy a DJ, dancing, drink specials, giveaways and a complimentary champagne toast as you countdown to midnight. Wear you best glitter, shimmer and shine for free shots.

