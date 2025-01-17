Don’t Fall for a Gaslighting Guy

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I had suspicions about my husband texting an ex-lover. We do run into his ex often at the gay bars, so my husband was able to gaslight me into thinking that nothing was happening between them. Then I checked his phone.

I discovered they’d been sexting this whole time, exchanging nude photos and videos. While it appears they have yet to hook up, I feel that he’s cheating on me regardless.

I’m going to approach him, but I know he’s going to say he didn’t cheat because they never met in person. What I should I say to that?

Thanks,

Feeling Jealous

Dear Jelly,

Don’t let your man gaslight you! If he did it when you originally asked him about the texting, he’ll do it now that you caught him sexting. He lied to you; plain and simple. Focus on that and don’t let him get you off track.

Is it cheating? That depends on the rules of the relationship. In this case, you likely haven’t talked about it, so talk about it now. Establish that you feel this is cheating so it cannot happen again moving forward. If things aren’t working out to your satisfaction, consider couples counseling—and tell his ex to stay the fuck away!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 2—Opening Night Sweeney Todd at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The demon barber makes his way to Cream City with this production from Bombshell Theatre. Discover why this Sondheim musical has captivated the world when you purchase tickets via bombshelltheatre.org before the run closes January 12.

January 4—“Mania: An ABBA Tribute” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Mania, one of the leading ABBA-tribute bands of all time, exchanges London for Milwaukee to perform an incredible 7:30 p.m. concert. The unforgettable night includes all your favorites songs, so hurry to pabstheatergroup.com for tickets.

January 9—Bitchin’ Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Support local charities, win prizes and enjoy frosty drinks when you spend the night with me and the crew at Pop! See why this Walker’s Point hot spot is the talk of the town with a few rounds of fun at 7:30 p.m. Bingo is always free, and parking is plenty in the next-door lot.

January 10—Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical at Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St.): Outskirts Theatre brings this cult classic to the stage with a six-performance run. The naughty plot is accompanied by music from No Doubt, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and others. Stop by waukeshacivictheatre.org for more.

January 11—Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA Classic Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): LaCage hosts another jaw-dropping night of glamor and talent. The exciting competition begins at 9:30 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier). Reserve a table by emailing kmichaelswiusofa19@gmail.com.

January 14—Chicago: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Start the car … I know a whoopee spot! It’s the Marcus Center! See marcuscenter.org for ticket to this popular musical that keeps spirits high and toes tapping.

January 19—Dish ‘N Divas Drag Show with Teresa Guidice at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Local divas join America’s favorite housewife for a table-turning night of storytelling, music and drag. Two shows (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.) make it a snap to catch the Bravo star in her Jersey glory. See pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

January 25—“Joan Rivers & Friends” at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): I don my best Joan Rivers drag for a night of comedy and celebrity impressions. Join Joan’s guests Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and others for an 8 p.m. drag show you’ll never forget. Make your reservation at pyramidlakemills.com.

January 31—“Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Billed as “the nation’s best live-band tribute to Taylor Swift” this all-ages concert guarantees to have you on your feet. Enjoy hits from every aspect of Taylor’s career when you pick up tickets care of axs.com.

