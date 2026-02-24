Don’t Let Life Get Ya Down

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

How do I know if I’m doing life right? I just seem to feel lost a lot of times. Things are fine and nothing is horribly wrong for me, but I don’t know if I’m where I should be in life. How does a person know if they’re doing life right?

Thanks for all you do,

Lost & Lonely

Dear Lost,

If you’re questioning life and your choices, maturing personally and professionally, and occasionally crying in the shower, congratulations! You’re alive!

Life is not a straight line; it’s a rollercoaster. Life is not a checklist; it’s a bunch of wadded up receipts, change and lint jammed into the corner of your pants pocket. Life is not a map; it’s a madcap road trip without GPS.

You will mess up occasionally, honey, and that’s ok. Those mistakes don’t undermine your self-worth. Be kind to yourself on the days you feel behind or “off.” Celebrate progress, even when it’s small. Comparison is a thief—so lock your friggin’ doors. Don’t compare yourself to others, and your outlook on life will instantly improve. Keep growing, learning, loving and showing up to the world outside your door. That’s your job, honey. That’s your focus. Keep the faith in yourself. You’re doing far better than you think, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 25—Watch Party for “Survivor” at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): This popular viewing party kicks off with a new season at Pop! Featuring trivia, prizes, games and two fun-loving hosts, the party takes place every Wednesday. Whether you love the reality show or you’re simply looking for a great hump-day break, you won’t regret attending the 7 p.m. evening.

February 26—Opening Night Avenue Q at Bombshell Studio Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Rd.): If you haven’t checked out Bombshell Theatre’s new home, this naughty nod to Sesame Street is the perfect way to do so! Whether you love the hilarity of Avenue Q or are just curious to see what the fuss is about, you’ll need to nab seats soon because the run closes March 15. See www.bombshelltheatre.org for details today!

February 28—Voices of the Next Generation Drag Show at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Head to Mad City for this all-ages drag show! Hosted by the dynamic duo of Nemo and Andi, the fun-loving, family-friendly night kicks off at 7 p.m. Feel free to simply show up and enjoy the evening or email fivetickets@yahoo.com with a request to reserve a table for $20.

February 28—Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Whether you’re a die-hard balletgoer, a dance fan or a drag-queen fanatic, this hilarious show is a must! This internationally known group of male ballet dancers combine drag, artistry and absurdity to leave you laughing all night long. Get tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime event via www.marcuscenter.org.

February 28—Black Girl Therapy 2 at Wilson Theater/Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): Tre Floyd Productions serves up this incredible night of theater sure to be a highlight of your month. What happens when six strangers enter a group therapy session together? Reserve your tickets to the one-night-only event and find out! See www.marcuscenter.org for more.

March 3—Bi/Queer Quiet Night at LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Enjoy a calm, quiet and comforting night when you attend this 5:30 p.m. evening in the community center’s new home. Soft lighting and a relaxing vibe take centerstage at this no-stress gathering for the bi+ community. See www.mkelgbt.org for details.

March 3—Bridget Everett: Big Titties, Big Dreams at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss you chance to see the incredible Bridget Everett live! You won’t regret the hilarity and vocal talents this powerhouse entertainer brins to the stage when you order your tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

