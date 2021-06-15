Drinks, Drag, Dudes and Duds

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Whew! This June has been loaded with Pride events, and the month is far from over! I’m exhausted, but this week, there’s plenty of wonderful Juneteenth celebrations to take in as well as theater, drag, drinks, arts and more. There are so many great things to do in this city of ours, it’s hard to keep track of it all.

That’s why you should check out my Social Calendar every week at www.shepherdexpress.com to make sure you don’t miss out on any fun. And while you’re here, read my advice column, too. Speaking of which, let’s read a letter from a dude stuck with a dud.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 33-year-old man who is dating a 23-year-old twink. The guy is hot but he’s really boring. For being so young, he rarely wants to go out, wants to leave early and barely contributes to the conversation. My friends think he’s nice, but too quiet. The sex is great (the guy’s a total hottie) but once we’re out of the bedroom, there’s not much there.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Twink Hunter

Dear Hunter,

I think you already know the answer, sweetie. It’s time to find a man who knows how to melt your butter in and out of the bedroom. I’m sure this sugar booger is a real hottie, but it’s time to toss the twink if you’re not feeling butterflies on a regular basis.

I’d also add that he may not be completely sold on you, either. The fact that he doesn’t want to do much and leave early, makes me wonder if his interest level in you is on the decline—which is fine! This clearly simply isn’t a match made in heaven. Learn from the experience and move on, doll face.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 17—Rooftop Poetry at Courtier House (1037 W. McKinley Ave.): Spitfire Shine and the Artists Neighbors of Courtier House host this change-of-pace evening. The fourth-floor party opens to the public at 5 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 7 p.m. It’s an open-mic event, so come and share your latest creation, or simply sit back and enjoy the show.

June 19—Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade & Celebration (14th and Atkinson to Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.): The city marks it’s 50th anniversary honoring this special day. The parade steps off at 8 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. along with festivities that run along Martin Luther King Dr., between Burleigh and North Ave., until 4 p.m.

June 19—Juneteenth Celebration at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.): You’re invited to join the celebration of self-determination and liberation during this 5-9 p.m. event. A great night is sure to be had when you enjoy the music, food, beverages, marketplace and activities all promising to make this event one for the books.

June 20—"Schitt’s Creek” Trivia at Crafty Cow MKE (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Think you know Johnny and Moira and David and Alexis better than anyone? Put your “schitty” knowledge to the test during this 5 p.m. trivia game. Grab your sweater-lovin’ friends and let your bashful clam shine during this crazy night.

June 22—Screen Queens at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Hosts Dora Diamond and Beth Anne Bodyworks have a kiki around a crazy-big movie screen at 7:30 p.m. It's just like movie night with your besties...who have microphones and play trivia after the show. Check out the This Is It Facebook page to see what the movie is.

June 23—"Shakespeare Raw: Merry Wives of Windsor” at Best Place/Historical Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): The team at Boozy Bard Productions is back with one of the city’s kookiest shows. If you’re not familiar with how Shakespeare Raw works, actors meet shortly before the show and pull character names to see who they will be playing. They then have 5 minutes to gather their thoughts before the curtain go up! It’s a night of hilarity Shakespeare style, capped off with plenty of booze! The show starts at 7 p.m. and includes a $10 cover.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook page at Dear Ruthie or her IG: @RuthieKeester.