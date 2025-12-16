Entertained or Infatuated?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It’s Christmas time in the city and we’re all abuzz with good cheer! Take a peek at my social calendar below and you’ll find plenty of great things to do and see this week. First, however, let’s check out an email from a gal who recently discovered a new event (and entertainer) she simply can’t get enough of!

Dear Ruthie,

I went to my first drag brunch a few weeks ago, and now I think I’m in love with the beautiful queen who hosted. I want to go see her everywhere all the time. My friends enjoyed the brunch, but they think I’m obsessed with this one person. Am I a lesbian or just dazzled? I’m confused! What Do You Think?

Fan Girl

Dear Girl,

You’re not in love, sugar. You’re simply under the influence of rhinestones, charisma and hair spray. It’ll pass once the glitter fades, and you realize she’s likely emotionally unavailable … and allergic to mornings that don’t involve mimosas.

Be a fan. Be a super fan. Fan girl your heart out. Take different groups to brunch and enjoy the show! If, however, this truly does become an obsession that’s interfering with daily life and close relationships, or if your concerned about conflicting feelings regarding your sexuality, then seek professional help. Based on your letter, however, this sounds more like you simply discovered a new form of entertainment and you’re excited as hell about it.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 18—Later in Life Lesbian Discussion Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Make new friends, find camaraderie and start the new year on a positive note! This regular 7 p.m. group is for adult women questioning and discovering their sexuality in terms of coming out "later" in life. Email jenniferjanviere@gmail.com for meeting information.

December 19—Drunken Wizard of Oz at CSz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.): Toto, I don’t think we’re in 414 anymore! The team at Drunken Improv bellies up to the bar before staging this hilarious (and uncensored) take on an all-time classic. See the four-man comedy group in all their glory when you attend the 8 p.m. show.

December 20—Holiday Mini Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): It’s your last chance to finish up your gift list and shop local while doing so. This 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoor market features handmade goods, crafts, art and other festive finds from local makers and vendors. Make your gifts the hit of the season with a stop at the event space everyone is talking about.

December 20—Ho Ho Holiday Party at Pop (124 E. Wells St.): The team at Pop wants to make your holiday merry and gay with an 8 p.m. party for patrons. Enjoy craft cocktails alongside Pop’s popular pizza and finger foods as you dance the night away.

December 20—Madonna vs. Lady Gaga at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): The Material Girl and the Fame Monster go head-to-head all night long during this 9 p.m. dance party. Ring in the holidays on the dance floor as the music of these two legendary divas helps you celebrate the season like never before.

December 21—Closing Purse String Productions Golden Girls Annual Special at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Thank you for being a friend, Milwaukee! After a near-sold out run, Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Doherty) are packing up our show and heading to Illinois. Catch this final Cream City performance (a 2 p.m. matinee) while you can. See www.ticketleap.events/events/lacage/GG-2025 for details.

December 24—A Christmas Carol at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Make it a Christmas Eve to remember when you experience the magic of this holiday spectacular. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the annual show has become of tradition for thousands. The Milwaukee Rep helps you fit this production into your day with two performances. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.