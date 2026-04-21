Exes and “Ohhhhs!”

Expand Ruthie with dogs

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Dear Ruthie,

My ex wants to be best friends but I’m not over her. I want to spend time with her but I’m not sure I’m ready, and I also don’t really trust myself around her. A friendship could be great, but I also fear my heart will break all over again. I don’t want to come off as cold but I don’t want to put myself in a more vulnerable spot than I’m already in.

What do you think?

Lost Lori

Dear Lost,

Spending time with an ex you’re still carrying a torch for is like trying to heal a burn while leaning against a hot stove. You need space, honey, not brunch dates with emotional landmines.

Wanting to keep the distance does not make you cold—it makes you smart. You can care about her and still put your emotional needs first. Be honest about what you need right now. Healing requires boundaries, not constant contact. Friendship can wait. Your heart deserves quiet time in order to recover.

Once you’ve let your heart mend, maybe a friendship with your ex can happen. Until then, take care of yourself first. Go party your ass off with real friends! Check out my social column below and treat yourself to the fun you deserve.

your heart belongs to someone new, and you need to be comfortable in your own skin with all of your relationships. If you continue to struggle, simply talk to your new crush about identities and expectations. A great conversation will likely make you feel better and even closer to your new love.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 24—RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Love watching the country’s biggest drag reality competition? You’ll love it even more surrounded by folks who share your passion. Stop by the 7 p.m. viewing, and you’ll never watch RPDR the same again!

April 24—Turnabout Show at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): The staff at LaCage steps from behind the bar, the door and the DJ booth and onto the stage for this annual show. Watch the gang don their best drag for this 10 p.m. show for a night of music, laughs, dancing and whole lotta glamor.

April 24-26—Midwest Gaming Classic at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): From retro video games and Pokemon to incredible collectibles, this 3-day fest serves up the best of gaming. Check out the vendor marketplace, competitive gaming and more. See www.midwestgamingclassics.com for schedules and tickets.

April 25—Art Walk 2025 at Various Locations on Vilet Street (5708 W. Vilet St.): Enjoy a relaxing stroll along Vilet as you check out local artist as well boutiques, restaurants, bars and other delightful businesses. The art walk runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 25—Gay-Bar Takeover at Bull Shooter Saloon (604 S. 64th St.): The LGBTQ+ community takes over this southside bar for a 6 p.m. bash loaded with friendly faces, drink specials and great food. Enjoy half-off beverages, starting at 9 p.m.

April 25—Soft Life, Loud Love Women’s Dance Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week with this 7 p.m. bash. Enjoy a DJ, dancing, craft cocktails and more until midnight, but stay until bar close and party the night away with the team at this Walkers Point hot spot.

April 25 & 26—"Tell Our Story: Queer Songs Across the Eras” at Pittman Theater/Alverno College (3431 S, 39th St.): Our Voice Milwaukee celebrates the work of queer composers, writers and artists with this enchanting spring concert. Two shows give you the chance to celebrate the closing of the chorus’ 15th season once you secure tickets at www.ourvoicemke.org.

April 26—Spirit and Vendor Fair at New Berlin Ale House (16000 W. Cleveland Ave.): Check out a bevy of mediums, tarot card readers, healers and other spiritual vendors during this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. day. You’ll also find classes, presentations and prizes. See www.eventbrite.com for a chance to register for a door prize as well as details on how to get more involved with the local spiritual community.

April 29—Follies in Concert at Prairie Springs on Park (1420 E. Park Place): Milwaukee Opera Theatre offers this one-night-only reunion concert. Enjoy the legendary songs of the classic musical that has entertained audiences for decades when you order tickets at www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.