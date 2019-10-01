Falling in Love... With Fall

Wow! That was a cheesy headline, eh? But, seriously, who doesn’t love autumn in Wisconsin? Crisp weather, football, tight sweaters, tight jeans, leather jackets... wait, where was I? Oh, yes. Autumn. Well, this gal simply loves the season.

One reminder that fall is upon us is the Big Night Out, hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center! Join me as I emcee this wonderful evening on Friday, Oct. 11, featuring sensational food, silent and live auctions, cash bars, entertainment and so much more. The theme is Marvelous Masquerade, so dress in your mysterious best and get ready for a great time.

This year’s gala is held at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive). Nab your ticket to the 5-10 p.m. fundraiser via mkelgbt.org, and I’ll see you there. Until then, let’s read a message from a reader struggling with a pair of swingers.

Dear Ruthie,

I moved into my condo a few months ago, and I think the neighbors are swingers. Worst of all, I think they’re interested in me! As a gay man, I have no interest in hitting the sheets with a woman, regardless of her husband’s involvement. The whole thing gives me the creeps.

They pop over to my condo regularly, uninvited, and stay for hours on end. They bring wine, and I think they’re trying to get me drunk or something. It’s weird and I hate it and I can’t get them to leave. I know what they’re hanging around for—me!

Any advice? I don’t want to make enemies of my new neighbors or start rumors at the condo complex that I’m a jerk, but this has to end. I want to just confront them, but I don’t know how.

Save Me From the Swingers, Thomas

Dear Tommy,

Loosen up, sugar! Take a walk on the wild side and knock boots with your neighbors. Think of it this way, once you seal the deal, it’ll be a snap to ask them to water your plants or feed the cat while you’re on vacay.

Not your cup of tea? No problemo, honey bunny. Focus on the fact that they drop by unannounced with booze. Let them know that you’ve got to cool it with the late booze-filled nights. Thank them for all the hospitality, but explain that you need to cool it a bit with the impromptu parties. This way, you won’t embarrass anyone (including you) regarding your swingers theory. After all, you truly don’t know if that’s their motive, and suggesting it is could make things uncomfortable, so just avoid it altogether.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 3—Get to Know Advocate Aurora Health Care at Aurora Sinai Medical Center (945 N. 12th St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts another breakfast where folks can “get to know” more about a community-friendly business and all it has to offer. This installment takes a look at the programs, diversity and inclusion found at Aurora Sinai Medical Center. The 8:30-10 a.m. tour promises to be a terrific eye opener for everyone.

Oct. 3—Drag Roulette at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Jaida Essence Hall and Dita Von turn the tables on the city’s top drag queens with this change-of-pace show. The audience helps decide which numbers the performers do... and the entertainers have no clue what’s headed their way! Crazy games and stage nerves abound during this 7:30 p.m. show.

Oct. 5—West Vliet Street Fall Fest at Vliet Street: (Between 54th St. and Hawley Road): Grab autumn by the walnuts when you hit up this noon to 7 p.m. bash. Food trucks, local vendors, crafts, live music and more usher in the season like only Milwaukee can.

Oct. 5—Milwaukee Pizza and Beer Crawl at Old World Third Street (Various locations): Who loves pizza? Who loves beer? Who loves a friggin’ pizza and beer crawl? Wait... let’s read that again... a pizza and beer crawl! Your $19.99 ticket gets you into the cheesy, boozy, bar crawl starring some of the best “’za” Brew City has to offer. Only open to those over 21, the fun starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. See barcrawlnation.com for tickets (you need a ticket) and details.

Oct. 5—Dripping in Melanin: Cosplay Edition at Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 W. National Ave.): Check out this incredible show that celebrates drag, burlesque and art in the black community. This installment focuses on superheroes (and villains) and all things cosplay, so come ready to get crazy and have fun. The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs until bar close.

Oct. 6—Miss LaCage Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Grab a seat and get ready to be amazed as Milwaukee enjoys a bit of Vegas-style entertainment with this popular pageant. Who will win the crown and represent the largest LGBTQ bar in the city? Find out during this 7 p.m. contest that includes special appearances by some of Milwaukee’s most-loved entertainers.

Oct. 7—Cleve Jones at UWM Golda Meir Library (2311 E. Hartford Ave. Blvd., fourth floor): The UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center hosts this incredible evening with author, AIDS and LGBTQ rights activist Cleve Jones. The free 7 p.m. conversation promises to open your eyes in new ways, ignite your spirit of community and leave you feeling thankful for the battles already fought and excited about the challenges ahead.

Oct. 9—Guerrilla Grrl Bar Takeover at Lost Whale (2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The team at Queer Milwaukee invites you to explore, socialize and connect with this reimagined cocktail pop-up. Enjoy the traveling happy hour (5-6:30 p.m.), make a few new friends and show Hump Day who’s boss.

