Falling Out When Fitting In

It may be February but it’s Coming Out Day for the reader below; and much like Groundhog Day, it’s running on repeat! What can poor Phillip do? Let’s read his email and give him a little advice. Disagree with me? Shoot me an email at dearruthie@shepex.com and let me know what you would have told him.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve always been a little overweight and never comfortable with my body. I don’t think it’s to a point where I need therapy or anything, but I certainly don’t feel sexy or hot or whatever. After coming out gay, this only got worse because everyone in the gay community is obsessed with the perfect ass. I have mud flaps. Everyone in the gay community is obsessed with abs. I have snacks.

How do I get over this?

Feeling Self Conscious

Dear Selfie,

Social media has created false expectations and unattainable body images for the majority of folks. Remember that bodies change; taste doesn’t. Lots of guys find warmth, humor and thoughtfulness incredibly sexy. Confidence beats crunches every time. Take care of your body because you need to, not because strangers prioritize aesthetics. You are not a before picture, honey. You’re the whole friggin’ story … snacks included.

Dear Ruthie,

Dating another woman in a small town in Wisconsin feels impossible. Any suggestions?

(Signed)

Becca

Dear Becca,

Small towns can feel like dating deserts but with lots of diners and from-scratch apple pie. If finding a hometown honey leads only to frustration, expand your options digitally. Also, remember that love sometimes shows up later than we’d like, so don’t pressure yourself. Simply keep your heart (and eyes) open.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 13-15—NARI Spring Home Improvement Show at Wisconsin Exposition Center/ State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): The NARI show is back and ready to address all your home-owner needs. Dozens of local vendors will be on-site, ready to talk about your remodeling dreams. See www.narimilwaukee.org/SpringShow for hours, tickets and more.

February 14—Motor Mayhem with Pride Rides WI at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): A benefit for MADACC, this noon to 4 p.m. bash puts a daytime spin on cupid’s holiday. Take your chance in numerous raffles, enjoy drink specials, Jell-o shots, friendly faces and more as the city’s LGBTQ+ bike group hosts the fun.

February 14—Bossom Buddies: 40 Years of KV at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): It’s time to say happy 40th “dragaversary” to Karen Valentine during her monthly show a LaCage. A crazy afternoon of fun and friendship is sure to be had at the 5 p.m. event (doors open at 4 p.m.). Best of all, the bar is donating 10% of its sales to Cream City Foundation’s Valentine Fund.

February 14—Scarlet Ball at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Masks, music and mayhem create this one-of-a-kind masquerade sure to become a new Valentine tradition. Dress to slay in your best mask (or grab one of the complimentary masks at Pop). Enjoy a 10 p.m. drag show, best-mask contest and more. Aubrey Del Mar and Mia Amor host the devilish night.

February 14—Bedtime Stories 2: Slumber & Slay at Atelier by Elliestyled (1900 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL): Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this adult pajama party! The naughty night includes tongue-in-cheek entertainment, drag queens, dancing, games, adult stories and overall mischief. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets to the grown-up slumber party.

February 15—Heated Rivalry Trivia at Cloud Red (4488 N. Oakland Ave.): A fundraiser for Courage MKE, this 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. trivia game serves up fun—all centered around everyone’s new favorite show. Themed cocktails, menu specials, music and prizes make this an afternoon for the books!

February 15—Galantines Drag Bingo at Hot House Tavern (N88W16631 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls): Grab your besties and head to this popular pub for an afternoon of laughs, food, cocktails, prizes and more. Glamour girl Dita Von hosts the 1 p.m. bingo (doors open at 11:30 a.m.), and a great time is sure to be had by all.

February 17 & 18—Blueman Group: Bluevolution World Tour at Miller High Life Theatre (510 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The colorful trio brings its unique brand of excitement to Cream City with this national-tour stop. Two shows make it easy for you attend when you nab seats via www.millerhighlifetheatre.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.