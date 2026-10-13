Feeling Friendly or Frisky?

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I know this sounds completely insane, but I think my straight friend’s been flirting with me. She texts me constantly, finds all sorts of excuses/reasons to hang out and wants to be involved in every aspect of my life, including coming to my family events! I think she might have a crush on me. As a gay man, I’m confused. I love having a good female friend, but this is getting super weird and awkward.

Should I Say Something?

More-Than-Friends Freddie

Dear Freddie,

This is a tough one, sugar booger. You don’t want to lose a friend, but you don’t want to lead her on either.

Lots of gay men have a female bestie or two (or seven), and sometimes feelings turn romantic. That said, never assume someone's sexual orientation based on a few flirty occurrences. Some straight people flirt like they're auditioning for a romcom; some gay people flirt like they're ordering pizza.

If you genuinely think there's something up and you feel things are getting awkward, ask her about it. Just don't turn it into an interrogation. Try, "Sometimes I get the feeling there's a little flirtation happening here. Am I reading that wrong?" Then listen to the answer.

And if she says, "You're reading it wrong," believe her. After all a crush is fun; a restraining order is not. If she admits to having feelings for you, kindly remind her of what you’re personally looking for in a partner and let her know that she deserves someone who will love her completely—you’re just not that guy. Then have a couple of shots and move on.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 15—American Horror Story Viewing Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join the mother of all viewing parties when Pop’s very own coven hosts these weekly showings. Aubrey Del Mar and Mia Amore dish out trivia, drag numbers and more during the show everyone’s talking about. The party starts around 9 p.m., immediately after my Absolut Drag Bingo.

October 16—Opening Night The Vagina Monologues at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Theatrical Tendencies producers this longtime favorite featuring 16 of the city’s favorite actresses and personalities. See why the Eve Ensler script has captivated audiences nationwide for three decades when you reserve tickets at www.theatricaltendencies.com.

October 16—Murder Mystery at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens (2220 N. Terrace Ave.): Step into an evening of intrigue, elegance and the unexpected with this immersive event. Professional actors guide you through a night of suspects, secrets and strategic clues while you enjoy appetizers, a cash bar and more. See www.villaterrace.org for tickets and details.

October 17—Bosom Buddies at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): Hooray! I’m a special guest in this spooky celebration of good ol’ fashioned campy fun. Join Karen Valentine for the monthly bash that reunites old friends and adds extra flair to the weekend. Doors open at 4 p.m.; showtime is 5 p.m. See you there!

October 17—Gay Bar Takeover at Bull Shooter Saloon (604 S. 64th St.): Enjoy another LGBTQ+ takeover at this friendly neighborhood bar. The party starts at 6 p.m., but stick around for half-price drinks at 9 p.m.

October 17—Cat at Large Witches’ Ball at Black Husky Brewing (2874 N. Bremen St.): Bring the kiddos from 6-8 p.m. to meet adoptable kitties, enjoy activities and more. Then make way for the adults-only dance at 8 p.m. Get your spooky attire ready but order tickets first via www.catsatlargemke.org.

October 18—Milwaukee Makers Market: Celebrate Halloween at The Ivy House (906 S. Barclay St.): More than 30 makers, crafters, artists and others offer up their favorite pieces of art during this 10 a.m. shop-a-thon. Enjoy a cash bar, outdoor patio, free entry and more at the daylong marketplace.

October 18—Packer-Game Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): The Pack plays the Cowboys during this 7:20 p.m. game and, LaCage is the place to be! Enjoy drink specials as well as discounts on wings during the game. Stick around for a DJ and dancing afterward.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.