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Howdy, Milwaukee! How the hell are ya? There’s a chill in the air and the holidays are upon us, so let’s get out there and enjoy the city. Check out my social calendar below for a bevy of fun events, shows and more going on in Brew Town. You’ll also find a few emails from readers looking for love in different ways!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a lesbian in my 50s and I’ve never been in a serious relationship. Did I miss my chance? Everyone is so young and on social media and the apps, and I’m just out here single and lonely. I feel like I’m going to be single forever.

(Signed)

Late Bloomer

Love does not have an expiration date like a block of cream cheese. You’re not late in the game, running behind or long in the tooth. You’re simply on a different timeline than you expected.

There are all sorts of women finding love at 40, 50, 60 and beyond. Best of all, you have an advance at your age! You know what you’re willing to tolerate in a lover, what the red flags are and what really melts your butter. That’s a tremendous value!

Dear Ruthie,

My partner and I love each other so much, but our sex life has practically disappeared. We're both embarrassed to talk about it. Is this normal?

Love Ya,

Missing the Magic

Dear Magic,

Relationships go through plenty of ups and downs. Sometimes you're ripping each other's clothes off in fits of passion; other times you're arguing about whose turn it is to scrub the bathroom sink.

Don't assume that a quieter sex life means your overall relationship is damaged. That said, don’t pretend that either (or both) of you are miserable.

Have a calm, honest conversation that doesn’t revolve around blame. Begin by saying things such as, "I miss feeling physically close to you, and I'd like us to talk about it." You might discover that your partner is under a lot of stress or exhaustion. They may be dealing with side effects from medications. Maybe there’s some sort of tension in the relationship you’re not aware of. Or, perhaps, you’ve both simply fallen into a routine of sorts.

If you tried communicating and it hasn’t worked, or if talking feels overwhelming, consider seeing a couple’s counselor. Just remember, sweetie, communication is sexy … and so is somebody else doing the laundry.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 26—Thanksgiving Buffet at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The staff at this iconic LGBTQ+ bar once again welcomes you to enjoy Turkey Day with your chosen family. Savor a fantastic Thanksgiving buffet at 1 p.m. (with purchase of a beverage), enjoy a few cocktails with the friendly staff and raise a glass the yummiest holiday of year.

November 27—Blackout Ball at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Take Black Friday to a new level when you hit up this dance party. The lights go down, the neon goes up and the tunes take center stage all night long, kicking off the holiday season in true Pop style.

November 28—Small Shop Saturday at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Dr.): Shopping local puts profits in the hands of your neighbors, so set locally-made products under the tree this year! Enjoy free admission to the indoor market that features dozens of vendors selling one-of-a-kind specialties. The marketplace is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 28—Legends Cabaret Show at On Cloud Wine (10064 W. Loomis Rd.): Marilyn Monroe… Frank Sinatra… Dean Martin … they’re all hitting the boards during this delightful cabaret. Enjoy iconic performances by the city’s hottest look- and sound-alikes when you take in the 5:30 p.m. evening.

December 1—JP Coletta’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Man at the Stackner Cabaret/Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Take a musical tour through the history of rock ‘n’ roll with this high-energy one-man show. Enjoy food and beverages as you relish all of your favorite oldies combined with hits from Elton John, Bill Joel and others. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.