Finicky Flag-Waver

Dear Ruthie,

Is it wrong that I hate Independence Day? It has nothing to do with my love of America, the symbolism of the day or anything like that. It’s just the noise and the heat and the drunkenness, and the crowds, and the traffic, and blah, blah, blah.

My friends and family make me feel like an a-hole for not participating in July 4 parties but I can’t anymore. Not at my age (58). I’m not a bad American, am I? Am I the only one that feels this way? It feels like it in this city sometimes.

Sincerely,

Unpatriotic Patriot

Dear A-Hole,

How dare you not celebrate the birth of this country like the rest of us … with excessive alcohol consumption and dangerous explosives. How dare you not risk heat stroke to watch local businesses throw cheap-ass candy to rednecks. That’s ‘Merica, bitch!

I’m kidding, of course. There is nothing wrong with you turning down Independence Day invites.

People dislike different holidays for different reasons, so a distain for this particular holiday isn’t odd in the least. I can name dozens of folks who dislike Christmas, for instance, and that’s ok! Many people can’t take firework noise, don’t like the heat and avoid crowds. You can, indeed, be a mega-patriot while not participating in July Fourth activities.

Honoring America has nothing to do with how you celebrate (or don’t celebrate) July 4. You do you, honey. Don’t worry about what others think but let them celebration their own way. No need to criticize. Simply turn down invites that don’t interest you. Go about your day as you see fit while maintaining the patriotism you feel in your heart all year long.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 3-5 Summerfest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): One of the world’s largest music fest wraps up with this final portion of the party. If you haven’t hit the grounds yet, this is your last chance to check out all the stages, food, beer and beverage stands, vendors and more. See www.summerfest.com for all the details needed to make your visit(s) perfectly awesome.

July 4—RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party at The Den (801 S. Second St.): Nothing salutes the country quite like RuPaul’s band of drag all-stars, so catch the show (and the fun) at LaCage’s latest redo. The downstairs bar is now The Den, featuring drink specials and discounts on food from 4-9 p.m.

July 5—80’s Ladies at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Make it a day-drinking bash to remember as Pop celebrates the ‘0s! The fun starts at 4 p.m. with ‘80s and ‘90s music and videos. Then join me and Ramona The Drag Queen (and our special guest) for an ‘80s-themed drag show that includes trivia, prizes and more!

July 6—25th Anniversary Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): In 2000 Gregg Fitzpatrick opened Harbor Room bar, and a new hotspot for the LGBTQ+ community was born. Celebrate that legacy with a 1 p.m. cookout (free with purchase of a beverage), raffles and more!

July 8—Free-Pool Night at Woody’s (1579 N. Second St.): If you like playing with balls as much I do, you don’t want to miss this night. Enjoy free games of pool, frosty pints, friendly bartenders and more when you hit up the city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar.

July 9—Beyond the Binary Networking Event at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Whether you're seeking career advice, looking for mentorship opportunities or simply hoping to expand your professional network, this event is for you. The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts the 4-6 p.m. social for trans and non-binary professionals, that promises to set participants up for success. Walk-ins are welcome but see www.wislgbtchamber.com for registration.

July 10—Opening Night Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The team at Furlan Auditorium Productions stages this popular musical that’s sure to put a spring in your step. The delightful show runs through August 3 so nab tickets via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

