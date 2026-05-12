Fun That’s “May’d” in Milwaukee

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The city is hopping with fun this week, so I’m going to use my little cyber space to fill you in on all the juicy details. I’ll be back next week with my advice column in tow, but for now check out these hip happenings and make some plans, and I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 14—Bra-Va World Premiere at Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): You don’t want to miss the debut of the film Bra-Va that celebrates the history of the bra. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with the movie and a fashion show afterward featuring bras by some of the city’s favorite designers.

May 16—Milmaids LGBTQ+ Bowling Tournament at Classic Lanes of Greenfield (5404 W. Layton Ave.): Join more than 100 bowlers from across the Midwest, when you register for this annual tournament. Celebrating nearly 40 years of raising money for HIV/AIDS-related organizations, Milmaids opens registration at 11:30 a.m. with the tournament starting at 1 p.m. Register a team or go solo to enjoy the fun, raffles, prizes, cash bar and more all afternoon long. Stop by www.milmaidsbowling.com for details.

May 16—MKE LGBT Community Center’s Garden Day Party at Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W Vliet St.): A delightful afternoon awaits when you take in this garden party! Appetizers, beverages and more are set in a garden for the 12:30-3 p.m. fundraiser that celebrates diversity throughout our city. Get your tickets to this big day out via www.mkelgbt.org.

May 16—Liberace Glitter Night at Ope Brewing Company (6751 W. National Ave.): Happy birthday, Liberace! That’s right! Mr. Showmanship was born in West Allis, and this brewery is raising a toast to the music, glitz, glamor and glitter he’s known for. Enjoy Liberace tunes, Glitter Beer and more during the 8 p.m. party.

May 16 & 17—Showtime! Queers and Queens of Stage & Screen Concert at Various Locations: Perfect Harmony Chorus serves up two options to enjoy its spring concert! The Madison LGBTQ+ group performs a delightful show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 16) at McFarland Lutheran Church (5529 Marsh Road, McFarland) and a 3 p.m. Sunday (May 17) matinee at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E Gorham St., Madison). Enjoy hits from your favorite films and Broadway musicals at both performances when you secure tickets at www.perfectharmonychorus.org.

May 17—Pet Fest at House of Harley-Davidson (6221 W. Layton Ave.): Celebrate your four-legged friends with this daylong bash! Visit any number of the multiple vendors, take a chance on raffle prizes and get down with a live DJ during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoor festival. Best of all, proceeds benefit Friends of MADACC.

May 17—"Women Who Rock: Icons and Awakenings” Concert at Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center (340 E. Puetz Road): Don’t miss your chance to check out the vocal ensemble Women’s Voices Milwaukee when they offer up this fantastic concert. Relish the songs of your favorite female rockers during the awesome 2 p.m. show. See why this group gets more popular every year when you order tickets at www.womensvoicesmke.com today.

May 17—Yippee Ki-Gay Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Come sit a spell with the Castaways social club during this fun and friendly fundraiser. This month, the crew is raising money for Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center. Stop over from 3-7 p.m. for a pie-eating contest, raffles, drink specials and more. Wear cowboy or leather gear, and you’ll receive a few extra raffle tickets! This beer bust is always a good time, so get there early to make the most of the afternoon.

May 19—May’d In Milwaukee Fundraiser for Milwaukee Opera Theatre at Dandy (5020 W. Vilet St.): Join me and the rest of the Milwaukee Golden Girls (via Purse String Productions) during this 6 p.m. celebration of the arts in the city. Enjoy performances by some of the city's favorite ensembles as well as food, dessert, beverages and auction items. Visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org for tickets and details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.