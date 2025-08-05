Gene Pool Is Closed

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I’m falling in love with my boyfriend’s brother. I know … I know, but before you think I’m a total whore, you should know that he’s super-hot, fun and we have a lot in common. Plus, I’ve only been with my boyfriend for 3 months, so it’s not like things are really serious at this point. I think his brother likes me too. (He’s also gay.) Should I dump my boyfriend and go for the brother, and what’s the best way to go about doing that do you think?

Thanks,

Brotherhood Bound

Dear Brother,

Yikes! Sounds like you’re not thinking with you head; you’re thinking with your little head – the one between your legs. Put that tiny tot back in the barn and think clearly for a minute.

Obviously, things are not going well with the boyfriend if you’re still looking for love. It may be time to call it quits where your relationship is concerned. Take a break and get your head on straight.

Embrace being single for a bit and climb down from your boyfriend’s family tree. There are plenty of fish in the sea, sugar, so consider casting your net outside your (soon-to-be) ex’s gene pool. In other words, look for love someplace else. If his brother is your soul mate, the universe will find a way to bring you two together. That said, there needs to be some time between your breakup and any new relationship.

Don’t make this complicated, honey. If you’re not feeling it with your guy, move on and leave his brother alone for the time being. Focus on fun with friends by hitting up some of the events in my social calendar below

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 6—Karaoke Night at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Whether you sing a few songs, toss back a few beers or a little of both, this night of music promises to be the highlight of your week. See why this women’s bar has been a staple in the community for decades when you check out the 7 p.m. fun.

August 6—Home on the Stone Reading at Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St): Jazz up your month with a staged reading of this hilarious puppet musical. Be one of the first to check out the whacky show that puts a spotlight on the one of the state’s most popular tourist attractions. The 7 p.m. reading is free (first come; first served), but donations for future performances are encouraged.

August 7—LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Potawatomi Casino and Hotel (1721 W. Canal St.): Join me and alderman Peter Burgelis as we host an evening in honor of local heroes making a difference in our community. The glamorous night starts at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour before dinner and the awards at 6 p.m. Stop by www.shepherdexpress.com.

August 8—Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at Style Pop Café (934 S. Fifth St.): Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 8:30 a.m. networking event that offers a chance to mix and mingle with likeminded business owners. Grab a cup of joe on the way to work, check out this exciting new café and make new business contacts—all before your day truly gets underway.

August 9—Art & Soul at Milwaukee Public Library East Branch (2320 N. Cramer St.): Explore your artistic side with an afternoon of activities, music and refreshments. The delightful all-ages event runs noon to 4 p.m., ending with an exciting dance performance by Catey Ott Dance Collective.

August 12—Smart-inis Trivia at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Stop by the latest hot spot in Walker’s Point for a change-of-pace trivia night. Different drag queens host the 6:30 p.m. event each week, serving up prizes, laughs and more.

