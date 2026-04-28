Get Your Groove Back

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I broke up with my ex several months ago because the relationship wasn’t healthy, but we still text sometimes. Last week, one thing led to another and we hooked up. Now I’m feeling confused and worried I just reopened old wounds. I also feel mad at myself and kind of slutty. Why do I keep going back when I know better?

Help!

Hungry Hippo

Dear Hungry,

Oh, for the love of Dolly Parton! It sounds to me like your memory is shorter than your patience, honey. Instead of waiting for the right person, you’ll hit the hay with what’s available at the moment—and that can lead to regret.

Sleeping with an ex is like eating gas-station nachos—you know you’re going to regret it but at 2 a.m. the risk seems worth taking. The next time temptation with the ex comes calling, remember that you’re not about to rediscover love; you going to revisit a bad judgment. Stop recycling emotional garbage—you’re not a stained, old piece of Tupperware, darling.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been struggling with my self-confidence lately, and I don’t feel as attractive as I used to. Whether it’s aging, comparing myself to others or just an overall gross feeling, I feel like I’m in a rut of self-deprecation, and I don’t know how to get my old spark back. Do you have any advice for rebuilding self-confidence?

(Signed)

Feeling Lost

Dear Lost,

We’ve all been there at some point, sugar. Self-confidence is mood, a mindset and occasionally a pair of jeans that makes your ass look hot.

You don’t need to look like a supermodel. You just need to feel like yourself again. For some, that means getting a new hairstyle or having your nails done. Maybe buying something that fits your body now, not ten pounds ago. For others, spending time with friends or volunteering reignites that spark. Stop to look in the mirror and realize how hot, special, fun and talented you are.

If the negative feelings become overwhelming, see a professional therapist. You’ll have your groove back in no time, honey!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 29—“Follies” in Concert at Prairie Spring on Park (1420 E. Park Place): Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts this one-night-only performance, spotlighting the songs of Follies. Featuring a phenomenal cast of local favorites, this delightful evening is one you won’t want to miss. See www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. event.

April 30—Into the Woods Opening Night at Bombshell Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Road): Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece comes to Milwaukee with this production offered in Bombshell’s intimate new theater space. Prepare to be wowed once you order tickets at www.bombshelltheatre.org. Better be quick! The must-see show closes May 17.

May 1—Drag Queen Bingo at The Hounds & Tap (W175N5645 Technology Drive, Menomonee Falls): Join me for 10 rounds of fun, prizes and laughs at this incredible tavern. A hangout for humans and hounds, this change-of-pace pub serves up my bawdy bingo at 6:30 p.m., so stop by and say hi!

May 2—Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Saddle up and strut your stuff at the city’s hottest hotel. Grab your most impressive hat or bowtie and get ready for a run of the roses you’ll never forget. Open to all, the 1 p.m. viewing includes best- dressed and hat contests, raffles, drink specials, nibbles and more. Trot over to www.saintkatearts.com for details.

May 4—Met Gala Watch Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): If fashion is your passion, you don’t want to miss this red-carpet celebration. Enjoy the Vogue livestream with your delightful hosts, Bennett and Evan. The gala’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” so come dressed to impressed. Featuring food and drink specials, the glitzy cocktail/viewing party starts at 4 p.m.

May 6—Community Yoga at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Join Luis for this 6 p.m. yoga session. Bring a matt and a bottle of water or two and enjoy a free session sure to help you relax, unwind and strengthen. Open to all levels of expertise/experience, the 1-hour class is offered every other week. See www.mkelgbt.org for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.