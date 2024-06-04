Get Your Pride On!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Nothing kicks off summer like the arrival of Pride month. From the fest and the parade to special theater events and celebrity appearances, the rainbow-themed festivities are sure to jumpstart the warm-weather season.

Pride month has barely begun but there is already a plethora of parties to check out. That’s why I’m forgoing my advice column the week and leaving more room for an expanded social calendar. Check out this week’s events, then bookmark this page so you don’t miss next week’s celebrations. Until then, “Happy Pride!”

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 5—Mingle: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s Signature Soiree at The Pritzlaff (315 N. Plankinton Ave.: Let’s mingle! Eat, drink and be merry during this swanky soiree that supports Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. From a happening happy hour and decadent dinner to dancing and more this extravaganza promised to start your pride month with style. Visit plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-wisconsin for tickets.

June 6 through 8—Pridefest Milwaukee at Henry W. Maier Festival Park/Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): It’s here! The biggest LGBTQ+ celebration of the year has arrived. Be sure to see www.pridefest.comfor the extensive lineup of entertainers, vendors and more. From the dance pavilion and beer pods to family-friendly events and multiple food options, Pridefest serves up fun for everyone!

June 6—Amanda Lepore at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The infamous Amanda Lepore takes over Brew Town to host “Queer Icon Night” at one of the city’s favorite hot spots. The 18+ night includes a 7 p.m. meet and greet with the diva, so nab your tickets at eventbrite.com.

June 7—“Kinky Boots” at Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha): The hit musical struts its fabulous stuff into Waukesha with this jaw-dropping, toe-tapping musical. Celebrate pride like never before when you purchase tickets to this must-see show. Sashay to waukeshacivictheatre.org for tickets, but hurry! “Kinky Boots” closes on June 23!

June 7—James and the Giant Peach at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): Lose yourself in the childlike joy of this endearing show. Produced by Bombshell Theatre, this delightful production is sure to be a hit with the whole family. Stop by bombshelltheatre.org for more.

June 7—Dancing for Democracy/Democratic Party “Welcome to Milwaukee” Party at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino (1611 W. Canal St.): Dance the night away when you help kickoff the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Convention. Doors open at 6 p.m. with some of the city’s hottest dance bands hitting the stage an hour later. Stop by www.milwaukeedems.orgfor details.

June 8—Drag Queen Story Hour at Collectivo Coffee-Prospect Café (2211 N. Prospect Ave.): A longtime family-favorite activity, this 10:30 a.m. story time features a local queen reading an endearing book to kids. The positive, welcoming environment will be held in the quant Back Room of the coffee house, and best of all…it’s free!

June 8—Miltown Kings at Intersection Stage/Pridefest (200 N. Harbor Drive): Don’t miss your opportunity to see some of the state’s favorite drag kings! Billed as the troupe’s “20th Pride Reunion,” the 9:15 p.m. show promises to celebrate the past and future of this art form in Wisconsin.

June 9—Milwaukee Pride Parade (from Second and Scott Streets to Second and Seeboth streets): Considered by many to be the highlight of the city’s pride celebration, the Milwaukee Pride Parade is not to be missed. Quite possibly the best Sunday Funday of the year, the parade starts at 2 p.m. with an awesome street party to follow. I’ll be emceeing the pre-parade street show as well as the parade itself near the corner of Second and National, so stop by and say hello! See prideparademke.org for more.

June 11 – Pride Night at the Brewers Game at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Mix up your pride celebration by cheering on the Brew Crew. The Brewers battle the Blue Jays during the 7:10 p.m. game where attendees get a pride flag while supplies last. Whether you’re a catcher or a pitcher, you’ll want to run over to mlb.com/brewers for tickets to this special night.

