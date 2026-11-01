Getting Over The Hill

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Dear Ruthie,

I'm in my 50s and feel invisible when I go to gay bars. Everyone seems younger than me. Where are the people my age?

Sincerely,

Over the Hill and Over It

Dear Over,

You're not over the hill; you're at the top of the hill, honey pie! The view is better and you’re stronger for making it up there. Best of all, you can look down and watch all the young people making the same mistakes you already made and learned from.

If you’re not feeling comfortable at the bars, look for other places to socialize. Community centers, theater groups, volunteer organizations, book clubs, sports leagues and social groups. Milwaukee is loaded with all of these! Swing by LGBTQ+ events, too. They make wonderful places to meet people of all ages.

And here's a little Ruthie rule: Never apologize for your age. You've survived bad haircuts, questionable hookups, dial-up internet and at least one sweater you deeply regret. You’ve earned your wisdom, sugar booger, so relish in the success that you are!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 1—The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular at The Riverside Theatre (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Wrap up the Halloween season with the Time Warp! Original movie cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) join in on the fun during a night that includes a costume contest. Nab tickets via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

November 5—Are We Not 80’s? at Shank Hall (1434 N. Farwell Ave.): Multiple bands, including a DEVO cover band, promise to bring the house down during this totally awesome new-age concert/dance party. The bash starts at 8 p.m. but get your tickets at www.shankhall.com first.

November 7—Holiday Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Shop small, save big when you swing by this charming marketplace. More than 35 local vendors set up shop in the cozy Story Hill Firehouse, where you can shop, snack and sip to your hearts content. The delightful day runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 5-8—Dolly Parton’s Threads at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Considered one of Dolly Parton’s final musical endeavors, this multimedia symphonic concert spotlights her music, career and story. Guest vocalists accompany our very own symphony in this heartwarming salute that’s sure to make memories for years to come. See www.mso.org for more.

November 13-15: Wisconsin Leather Pride 2026 at Best Western Plus (5105 S. Howell Ave.): From vendors and bootblacks to seminars and demonstrations, this year’s leather pride weekend will be one for the books! Don’t miss your chance to mix, mingle and make new connections within this exciting community. Stop by www.wisconsinleatherpride.com for details.

November 21—Made In Nerdwaukee at Pilot Project Brewing (1128 N. 9th St.): The team at Awkward Nerd Events hosts this annual “geek-themed craft fair” that’s free and open to all. More than four dozen local makers offer their wares during the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. marketplace.

November 24—Opening Night The Sound of Music at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Relish one of your favorite things when this legendary musical rolls into town. See why this spectacular production is taking the country by storm when you secure tickets at www.marcuscenter.org. Be sure to check out the Marcus’ new Broadway Bites dinner offering, that serves up an incredible meal on-site!

November 26—Thanksgiving Buffet at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The staff at this iconic LGBTQ+ bar welcomes you to enjoy Turkey Day with your chosen family. Savor a fantastic Thanksgiving buffet at 1 p.m. (with purchase of a beverage), enjoy a few cocktails with the friendly staff and raise a glass the yummiest holiday of year.

November 27—Blackout Ball at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Take Black Friday to a new level when you hit up this dance party. When the lights go down, the neon goes up and the tunes take center stage all night long, kicking off the holiday season in true Pop style.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.