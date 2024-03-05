Getting the Most Bang for Your Buck

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

What am I doing wrong? I have a good job with a solid income. I have an average savings and no outstanding debt. I get by fine, but it seems all my friends shower themselves with new vehicles, winter homes, exotic vacations and expensive clothes and jewelry. I can’t afford a portion of what they have. What the hell am I doing wrong?

Your Fan,

Economically Challenged

Dear Challenged,

A lot of people feel the same way you do. Social media has made it easier than ever for folks to share their successes, travels, homes and purchases. And that’s ok. Truly.

It’s hard for me to say if you’re doing anything wrong at all. I have no idea what your actual income is, what you’re saving on the side, your age, etc. That said, you might want to talk to someone you can give all this information to…like a financial planner. If you feel you’re not getting all the bangs outta your bucks, an expert can help you shift your financial focus to better address concerns and goals.

That said, it’s never a good idea to compare yourself to others. You have no clue what your friends’ financial situations are. There’s a possibility they’re living outside their means, not saving enough for retirement and/or have large debt. There’s also a chance they make more money than you, received financial gifts or invested wisely. You just don’t know.

Stop comparing your situation to theirs and don’t try to keep up with them. Focus on your own financial goals and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 6—La Cage 40th Anniversary Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The largest LGBTQ+ bar in the city is turning 40, and you’re invited to the party! The celebration starts at 6 p.m. with drink specials, appetizers, cake, performances and more occurring all night long.

March 8—"Sondheim Tribute Revue” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The team at Bombshell Theatre serves up this homage to one of Broadway’s greats. Relish the magic of Steven Sondheim with songs from Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music and other classics. Reserve seats at bombshelltheatre.org before the run closes March 10.

March 9—Puppy Shower at Ope! Brewing Company (6751 W. National Ave.): Treat your fur baby to this annual pup-fest! Bring a gift (to be donated to a local dog shelter) and receive a free raffle ticket or make a donation while at the 1-4 p.m. event. Puppies will be there for snuggling and adopting so come ready to share the love at this dog-friendly brewery.

March 9—Disco Funk/Studio 54 Party at Gibraltar MKE (131 N. Jackson St.): Boogie the night away to the music of the ‘70s and ‘80s during this wild 10 p.m. dance party. Come dressed to impress because the best disco drag or ‘80s ensemble could earn you the $100 grand prize in the costume contest!

March 10—Miss This Is It Pageant at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the city’s most popular bars is handing out a lovely new tiara! Check out the 7 p.m. pageant where some of the city’s top drag performers vie for the coveted title.

March 11—St Patrick’s Day Trivia at Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (191 Broadway): Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) is quickly becoming a Third Ward hot spot. See why when you hit up this 6 p.m. night of prizes, cocktails, coffee, food and more. Form a team (up to 6 people) or play solo. Either way, a great time is sure to be had.

March 12—Opening Night Clue at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Based on the infamous boardgame and cult classic film, this all-new production of the LOL comedy rolls into Cream City for an eight-performance run. Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with the rope? Mrs. Peacock in the library with the knife? Find out when you nab tickets to the hilarious whodunit at marcuscenter.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.