Gimme S’more Summer

Summer may be coming to a close but that won’t keep Milwaukee folks from squeezing out every last bit of warm-weather fun! Take a look at all the happenings listed in my Social Calendar and see for yourself; but first, let’s check out a message from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do with a daughter who refuses to go to college or advance her life in anyway? She’s completely happy in her dead-end retail job and has no desire to get a higher education. It’s sad and upsetting, and I feel she’s wasting her life. She could be so much more, and she could have a great life (she’s smart, Ruthie!), but she stopped applying herself after high school. What do to, what to do!

Thanks,

Meddling Mom

Dear Meddler,

Stop meddling! You don’t offer the age of your daughter, but she’s clearly out of high school so I’m guessing she’s an adult. Let me repeat that…she’s an adult! It’s time for her to make her own decisions regarding her future. Those decisions simply may not fall in line with your hopes for her, and that’s ok.

Is she paying her bills? Is she making her way through life happily, legally and with a sense of purpose? If so, leave her alone. If she’s mooching off you, that’s a different story—one you need to discuss with her.

Let her live her life, make her own mistakes, celebrate her own successes and the like. Who knows? She could very likely grow out of her current job and seek a change of some sort which may or may not include vocational training or higher education of some sort. Time will tell, but for now she seems to be succeeding so let her be.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 23—Gimme Gimme Disco at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Grab your platform shoes, bell bottoms and leisure suit and get ready to dance the night away! This 8 p.m. party features the tunes of the ‘70s and ‘80s sure to shake your groove thing. From The Village People and Donna Summer, this is the music that’ll keep you on the dancefloor all night. See eventbrite.com for tickets.

August 23—Opening Day of Mexican Fiesta at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): One of the city’s favorite fests returns with this blow-out bash of food, folklore and fun. Nosh your way through the festival while taking in singers, dancers and other live entertainers in addition to vendors, speakers and more. See mexicanfiesta.org for details.

August 24—Barbie at Bristol at Bristol Renaissance Fair (12550 120th Ave., Kenosha): C’mon, Barbie, let’s go party…at the Renaissance! This informal theme day invites you to bring your Barbie best to the 1500s. Don’t forget to meet up at Shakespeare Meadow at 1 p.m. for a group photo.

August 24—Washington Heights Boulevard Bash at Washington Boulevard (from 52nd St. to 54th St.): Live music, food and more make this street fest a great way to close out the month. You’ll also find artists and crafters, auctions and a pickle ball tournament. The good times run 2-8 p.m. rain or shine.

August 24—ABBA vs. Queen vs. Blondie at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s a friggin’ dance off for the books when the best musical threesome of all times lands in Cream City. Back by popular demand, this 9 p.m. evening features nothing but music from these retro groups all night long.

August 25—Rockabilly for Rescues at Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall(1920 S. 37th St.): Take your Sunday Funday to new heights with this annual bash. Benefiting Friends of MADAC, the 2-6 p.m. party includes live music, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. A $10 door charge gets you into the fun.

August 27—Stars ‘n S’mores at UWM Planetarium/Physics Building (1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Enjoy a yummy s’more while taking in a free 15-minute presentation at the city’s planetarium. Simply sign up for a time slot and enjoy the stars … and s’mores! See uwm.edu/planetarium/event/stars-n-smores-4 for details.

