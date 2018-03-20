Girls Will Be Girls

Dear Ruthie,

Some girlfriends and I are planning a “girls’ weekend” to Door County. In the past, when we’ve had such a trip, it was understood that this meant no husbands allowed. To be honest, I think the guys enjoyed the time alone!

Recently, one of our girlfriends came out of the closet and has been dating a woman for the past four months. Our friend invited her girlfriend to our girls’ weekend. We’re torn because while she certainly has the lady parts to fit the girls’-weekend prerequisite, she’s still the partner of our friend. That said, we’re torn if she should be joining our leave-our-partners-at-home fun. What do you think? How should the five of us proceed?

Help a Girl Out, Desperately Seeking Suggestions

Dear Desperate,

Have no fear; Ruthie’s here! Take your friend aside and remind her that this was to be a no-partners weekend. Let her know that if she still wants to bring her new love, there’s no issue with doing so. After all, it’s not the woman’s fault your gal-pal invited her along. So regardless of what happens, don’t take any ill will out on this lady or make the poor broad feel uncomfortable. Simply enjoy the girls’-night-out-gone-wild-weekend! Y’all raise a toast and toss one back for me, okay?

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

March 22: Chamber on Tap at Double Tree by Hilton (18155 W. Bluemound Road): Happy hour cocktails meet networking opportunities when the LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts these monthly get togethers. Swing by the Brookfield hotel between 5:30 and 7 p.m. for some elbow rubbing, business building and friend making.

March 22: ‘Chefs: A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown’ at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Spice up your mealtime routine! Described as “Iron Chef meets Magic Mike,” this hunk-a-licious show combines hot male chefs with crazy cooking challenges. The losers of each challenge shed a piece of clothing...or four. Don’t miss this hilarious, too-hot-for-TV live performance. Tickets start at $29.50 for the 18+ show. Visit pabsttheater.org for more.

March 24: Party for Heart at LVL Dance (801 S. Second St.): If you haven’t hit up this annual 4-9 p.m. benefit for One Heartland, a camp helping kids whose lives are affected by HIV/AIDS, now’s your chance. Hosted by Karen Valentine, the drag show starts at 6 p.m., but there’s plenty of raffles, drink specials, food and mingling to keep you entertained all night long. I can’t wait to see you there! What a great way to check out the changes made as La Cage becomes LVL!

March 24: ‘Dan Savage: Savage Love Live’ at The Barrymore Theatre (2090 Atwood Ave., Madison): Funny man, monologist and social-commentary icon, Dan Savage hits Mad City with his hilarious, thought-provoking, one-man show. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. presentation. Visit barrymorelive.com for tickets that start at $35.

March 24: Dragrassic Park 3 at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The park is open for a prehistoric romp full of drag-tastic delights. Everyone’s favorite Chicago hostess, Trannika Rex, takes the mic to host the 10 p.m. evening of dancing, drinks and drag.

March 24: Aquaria at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is barely underway, and the stars are already working the bar circuit. Be the first to see one of the season 10 queens when the lovely Aquaria swims into Cream City for a free 9 p.m. appearance.

March 25: ‘Puddles’ Pity Party’ at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The self-proclaimed “sad clown with the golden voice” returns to Brew Town with this 8:30 p.m. concert. The change-of-pace night is one you’re not soon to forget as Puddles mixes his insatiable gift of song with humor and tender moments alike. Visit pabsttheater.org for the $32.50 tickets.

March 27: Opening Night of ‘Les Misérables’ at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): See why theatergoers can’t get enough of this reimagined version of one of Broadway’s most popular hits. From the dazzling new staging and scenery to the heartfelt songs and story that have pulled at heartstrings for decades, this production of Les Misérables is one not to be missed. Find tickets through the April 1 closing at marcuscenter.org.

March 28: Women’s Leadership Luncheon at Saz’s South Second (838 S. Second St.): Milwaukee’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event, featuring a keynote speaker (VP of PNC Financial Services Group Ashley Brundage), networking opportunities and lunch. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets and sponsorship packages, starting at $30.

Want to appear on Ruthie’s social calendar? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook Ruthie Keester.