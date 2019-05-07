Dear Ruthie,

I’ve had it! I can’t take it anymore and must say something. Or maybe I should say my friends and I can’t take it anymore, and today the decision was made to reach out to you for your input.

We have two friends who are pillars of the Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. They have been in a healthy relationship with one another for years, and they are successful, great guys. Everyone loves them.

They recently brought a third, much younger man into their relationship. (They’re about 30 years older than this 20-year-old.) They’ve made their threesome very public, consistently pay the “boy’s” way and have even taken him on vacation. As friends of the couple, we’re expected to act as if this situation is a good thing, accept the third wheel as a friend and ignore his extreme immaturity.

At a very nice daytime fundraiser recently, the “boy” practically had his fingers up the ass of one of the two guys, embarrassing all of us. We’re tired of having this hustler/gold digger around, pretending we’re friends with him and watching our two real friends spend so much money on him.

Do we tell our friends how we truly feel about their “throuple” or continue to act as though all is well?

Love You,

Concerned Amigos

Dear Amigos,

Take a deep breath, have a seat... maybe pour yourself a drink, because I don’t think you’re going to like what I have to say. (Deep breaths, deep breaths.) While I understand your concerns for your friends’ well-being, this really isn’t any of your business. (There! I said it!) You’re not paying for the “boy,” are you? You’re not paying for his vacations, right? Buying him drinks? Sleeping with him? No? Then, it’s really little matter to you.

As for not liking the third wheel, I’d suggest you simply grin and bear it. If you care about your two friends and wish to keep your relationship with them, you don’t have much choice but to quietly acquiesce where this situation is concerned. You may not like it but be happy for your friends’ happiness and mind your own bees’ wax when it comes to your amigos’ love life.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 9—Dora Diamond’s Royal Revue at The High Note (645 N. James Lovell St.): Add a bit of panache to the week when you take in this 11 p.m. variety show. Dora Diamond hosts an evening of live vocals, drag performances, comedy and more guaranteed to start your weekend off on a classy note.

May 11—Mums for Moms: An Outdoor Shopping Event at West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.): If you haven’t been to this popular South Side market, Mother’s Day is a great reason to check it out. Shop for flowers and plants from local growers and vendors while enjoying live music from Roxie Beane and so much more during the free 1-6 p.m. market.

May 11—Remember When: Milwaukee Drag History Party at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Kick off the summer of Stonewall’s 50th anniversary with this 3-6 p.m. party hosted by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project. Bring photos and memorabilia from the Milwaukee’s golden age of drag, share your stories of coming out, going out and getting down in Cream City back in the day and relish the open mic session at 4 p.m. Enjoy drink specials, a beer bust and more. A $1 donation at the door is suggested, benefiting the Pridefest Plus One campaign.

May 12—LGBT-Friendly Bike Blessing at Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon): Are you a biker? Grab your leather coat and ride your hog to this church for a bike blessing. Enjoy a 10 a.m. mass with an 11:15 a.m. blessing of the bikes. The $5 event ends with a group ride to lunch.

May 12—Bears and Bushes Beard Competition at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Who doesn’t like a hairy hottie? I do! So, you better believe my panties are going to hit the floor when the city’s best bear men descend upon Kruz Levi/leather bar for a bit fun. Bring your best face forward for the competition, beer bust, raffles and more. The bear-lovers bash runs 3-7 p.m.

May 12—“Countess and Friends” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): If you’re a fan of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York,” you’re familiar with Countess Luann’s rise in the cabaret world. If you’re not a fan of the show, you still don’t want to miss Luann De Lesseps’ record-breaking tour. Enjoy a night with the reality star during the 7 p.m. concert. Swing by pabsttheater.org first, however, and nab your $55-$75 tickets.

May 12—Cher’s “Here We Go Again” Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Star... diva... goddess... Whatever you call her, nothing summarizes the magic and majesty of Cher. Celebrate the music that delivered so much happiness to so many when Cher brings her celebrated tour to Milwaukee. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert run $59.95 to $500.

May 15—Tarot, Wine and Song: An Intimate Evening with Jen Cintron at The Pasta Tree Restaurant (1503 N. Farwell Ave.): Take date night to a new level with this 6:30 p.m. evening of live music from sultry sensation Jen Cintron. Your ticket also includes a one-card tarot reading from Jen as well. Enjoy a special appetizer menu, cash bar, incredible wine selection and more. See paypal.me/tarotjen for $20 reservations.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.