Halloween in Cream City

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Halloween is here, and the fun is aplenty in Cream City! The LGBTQ+ community knows how to have a great time on this sensational holiday so get out there and have a “fang-tastic” time!

Not into spooky soirees? No problem! You can still celebrate autumn! Check out my social column before for all sorts of sweater-weather events. I’ll be back next time with my trademark neighborly advice, but until then, have a great week everyone!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 23—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber’s 2024 Business Awards & Showcase at Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Join the local LGBT Chamber of Commerce in recognizing excellence, diversity and leadership in the city’s business community. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.

October 23—Catwalk for a Cause Fashion Show at The Westin (550 N. Van Buren St.): The Institute of Beauty and Wellness hosts this must-attend event benefitting the group After Breast Care Diagnosis. The 6-9 p.m. glam fest features plenty of mixing and mingling, beauty and fun, so you get your tickets today via institute-beauty-wellness.betterworld.org.

October 24—Prince Performed 100% Live: Marshall Charloff & The Purple XPerience at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Mix up your October routine with this all-live tribute to Prince. Featuring music that helped define a generation, the electrifying experience is sure to transport you back to the ‘80s. See marcuscenter.org for details and tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert.

October 24—"Stevie Wonder: Sing Your Song While We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): It’s not very often that one of the world’s most legendary performers rolls into Milwaukee, but we’re in for a treat because Stevie Wonder is coming to town! The entertainer brings his latest show to the city with this 8 p.m. concert. Stop by fiservforum.com for tickets.

October 25—Dia de los Muertos at The Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Music, dancing, food, crafts, a light show… these are just a few of the delights you’ll discover during this colorful 6-9 p.m. party. Learn more about the bilingual story time, marketplace and more when you purchase tickets via www.eventbrite.com.

October 25—Halloween House Tour at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Join the cycle riders from Pride Ride Wisconsin when you partake in this festive shuttle tour of the city’s best-decorated Halloween houses. Arrive at Harbor Room bar at 5 p.m. before the boozy bus tour heads out at 6 p.m.

October 26—Halloween on Brady at Various Locations on E. Brady St.:Billed as Milwaukee’s largest costume contest, this adults-only bash includes bars and restaurants up and down Brady St. Winners from each bar’s costume contest meet up at 11:30 p.m. for the final judging and award presentation. Simply visit any participating bar on Brady St. for details after noon on the 26th, then bar hop all night long!

October 26—Boos, Barks & Brews at Explorium Brew Pub (143 W. St. Paul Ave.): Check out this Third Ward brewery while meeting dogs that are looking for forever homes. Shop the marketplace, enter to win raffles and enjoy the doggie costume contest during the 4-7 p.m. bash.

October 27—Waukesha County Fall Harvest Market at New Berlin VFW(17980 W. Beloit Road): Get the most out of autumn when you visit this fall mart. Shop, nosh and sip the afternoon away with this noon to 5 p.m. fest. Enjoy giveaways, raffles, treats for the kids and more.

October 27—Trixie Mattel Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Welcome everyone’s favorite skinny legend home when you attend this personal photo opportunity. Kiki with Trixie during the 7 p.m. event but stick around for her annual 9 p.m. show/costume contest. (Your meet & greet ticket includes access to the show.) Swing by eventbrite.com for more.

October 31—Halloween Dance Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Party the night away at Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. From a DJ and dancing to specialty cocktails and food, the Halloween fun is in full supply at this 8 p.m. bash.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.