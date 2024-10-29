Halloween: Love It or Loathe It?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Not everyone is a Halloween nut. If you fall into that category, check out the email I recently received. If you’re a fan of the haunting holiday, however, check out this week’s social calendar for some enticing ideas!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m about to get kicked out of the gay club with this statement but I don’t care. I hate Halloween. There I said it. I hate it. Hate dressing up, hate the season, hate it all. My friends are upset with me as I refuse to partake in another group costume and go bar hopping. I’ve done it for years, and hated it, and I’ve decided no more. Too crowded, too expensive, too uncomfortable and I get too self-conscious. Do you think I’m a bad friend for not participating?

Happy Un-Halloween,

Fed-Up Fredrick

Dear Freddy,

Not everyone is on board with Halloween being a holy day for the LGBTQ+ community. That same community, however, has done a helluva job making Halloween bigger and better than ever.

If it’s not your cup of tea, skip it! Assuming you didn’t screw your buddies over by dropping out of a group costume too late, I don’t think you should worry. You do you this October, and if the situation becomes an issue with your group, explain how the night leaves you uneasy and self-conscious.

At the same time, understand their excitement. Ask to see photos, contact them to find out how the night went and be happy they had a good time. Respect their decision to party on Halloween, and they’ll likely respect your decision to refrain.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 31—Halloween Party & Costume Contest at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Join me as I host a sinful soiree at Milwaukee’s favorite leather bar. Known for its jaw-dropping Halloween décor, Kruz is one devilish destination you need to add to your Halloween bar crawl. Arrive in costume and you could walk away with a huge cash prize during the 8:30 p.m. contest!

October 31—Monster Ball Halloween Bash at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Check out the decorations, incredible drinks and overall fun at this Walker’s Point hot spot. Dance the night away, mix and mingle, order some sensational grub and enter the 10 p.m. costume contest. A DJ promises to keep everyone on their toes all night long.

November 2—Dia de los Muertos at Villa Terrace Art Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.): Celebrate Mexican culture and learn about the beautiful tradition that commemorates loved ones who have passed. This exciting day kicks off at 11 a.m. with music, food, traditional dancers, La Catrina performers and more. See www.villaterrace.org for details.

November 2—Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA at Wyndham Garden Fitchburg (2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg): Glitz and glam take center stage during this must-see pageant. More than 20 of the state’s performers vie for the crown in this 34th annual installment of the legendary night. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the pageant starting at 7 p.m. Email kmichaelswiusofa@gmail.com for tickets.

November 2—Noche Latina: Dia de los Muertos at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Celebrate Dia de los Muertos alongside the divas at D.I.X. Come in your best La Catrina look and a prize could be yours. The party starts at 10 p.m. and lasts long into the night. Arrive early and make a good impression on the bartenders…because they’re judging the contest!

November 4—Cheesecake Virtual Meet-Up via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Each Monday from 6-7 p.m., this virtual meeting brings together those in the local asexual and aromatic community. Free, friendly and safe, this space addresses concerns of the community, celebrates successes and encourages camaraderie among participants. Contact davis.jessiye@gmail.comfor login information.

November 6—MTQD Shot Clinic at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot (MTQD) is a group of concerned trans and queer folks helping one another in safe, sober and friendly space. Learn how to correctly administer your shots, discover what supplies are best for you and more between 3-7 p.m. every Wednesday.

November 7—Margarita Fest at Potawatomi Casino & Hotel (1721 W. Canal St.): Get your margarita on during this popular party from the team at Shepherd Express. Sip, savor and sashay your way through dozens of the city’s top margarita makers and mixers while you vote for your favorites. See shepherdtickets.com for details to the 6-9 p.m. bash.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.