Happy Holi-Gays!

Dear Ruthie,

I have two sons and they’re both gay. I love them and their significant others dearly. I recently got married and while my new husband is respectful of my boys’ sexuality and their partners, he refers to them as “the gays.” It’s annoying. When December arrived, he began calling them the “holi-gays.”

When I ask him to stop, he chuckles and makes a joke out of it. Sometimes he says he’ll stop, but it isn’t long before he starts up again. It’s really making me upset. Any advice on how to stop this behavior? You’re the only one I could think of to ask.

Sincerely,

A Faithful Reader

Dear Faith,

Sounds like you got hitched to a bully bitch. You claim your new hubby is respectful of your kids, but it sure doesn’t sound like it.

It seems you’re not laying down the law firmly enough. Your grinch keeps making these “jokes” because he knows he can get it away with it. Next time he does so (and I’m guessing that won’t be long), you need to instantly let him have it.

Don’t mince words. Let him know how his upsets you and that you truly are not going to take his language and overall disrespect anymore. These are your kids, and his demeaning tone isn’t going to stand a moment longer. Let him know what the consequences of his words will be and be prepared to stand by them if he pulls his B.S. again. It’s time for this to stop, you’re the one who needs to put an edit to it.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 22—Holiday Mimosa Tour at The Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Experience the opulence of the 1890s when you step into the home of famed beer baron, Captain Frederick Pabst. Relish the beauty of the season on this guided tour spotlighting jaw-dropping holiday décor … and mimosas! See www.pabstmansion.com for details before the tours end January 7.

December 22—Naughty Xmas Carol Sing Along at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Mix up your holiday fun with a little silly satire to the holiday songs you love most. Enjoy all-live vocals during this 7:30 p.m. night of music, laughs and more. Haven’t been to LaCage in a hot minute? This is a wonderful chance to check it out in a whole new light!

December 23—“The Golden Girls Holiday Special” at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Unable to secure tickets to this hilarious, sold-out drag parody? You’ve still got a shot at seeing this all-new, all-original take on America’s favorite senior citizens. Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Doherty) and the team at Purse Strings Productions take their show on the road with a 7 p.m. performance. See the comedy/musical via a $10 door charge or reserve a comfy table up close ($20) by simply emailing fivetickets@yahoo.com.

December 24—Packer Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Jump start your Christmas Eve with the Green Bay Packers and the gang at Fluid. Enjoy a beer bust, touchdown shots and all the holly-jolly green-and-gold camaraderie you can handle. The noon kickoff means you have plenty of time to celebrate the season all day long!

December 24 & 25—Christmas Dinner at Aria/Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Savor the flavor of the season with a mouthwatering menu served at one of the city’s favorite hot spots. This year, beat the stress of preparing Christmas dinner and let the culinary pros at Aria spoil you and your guests. Reservations are required so see www.saintkatearts.com for dinner options, menus and more.

December 27—“Mother” Drag Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Home from college on holiday break? Hit up 18+ show at one of the city’s most popular bars. Princess Janelza hosts this 10 p.m. show where the focus is on glitz, glam and girls serving all the heat you can handle. Hit the dance floor after the show for a night sure to cap off the season in the best way possible.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.