Happy Holidays

Dear Ruthie Rooters,

The holidays are here, and it is truly the most wonderful time of the year. This is a time for celebration, reconnections and reflection. As such, I just want to thank you all for your incredible support, friendship and love.

I receive so many heartwarming messages from my readers in addition to kind comments at my appearances. Some of you even stop me at grocery stores, shops, bars, restaurants and airports. Thank you all. It means the world to me to connect with you in person, even if just for a few moments.

You showed up and showed out during the recent “Golden Girls Christmas Special: A Drag Parody.” After six years of doing these all-original comedies, the entire run sold out faster than any other year. Your compliments after each performance touched me in ways you can’t imagine. (Ok…that sounded dirty. Stop it! It’s Christmas, damnit!)

You watched my silly little show “Camp Wannakiki” on YouTube so much so that we were picked up by OutTV and we’re now international. Wow! Thank you. Truly.

I want you know that whether you watched this kooky drag reality competition, came to a live performance or simply stopped by at a happy hour to introduce yourself and say hello, it meant the world to me.

As we head into 2023 (wow … that felt weird), I’d like to wish you all nothing but happiness. And isn’t that really what life is all about? Focus on being happy, and I bet your bottom dollar that success, friendship and love will follow. That’s my wish for you dear readers—that the upcoming year envelops you with complete joy and happiness.

OK, OK! I’m done being all weird and schmaltzy. You caught me in the holiday spirit, and I just had to share. I hope you don’t mind my forgoing a bit of advice this week, but I just had to tell you all how much I appreciate you. Have a wonderful holiday and a truly happy 2023.

XXOO

Dear Ruthie

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.