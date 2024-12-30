Happy New Year

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

From comforting New Year’s Day brunches and must-see musicals to gay games and award shows, the city is buzzing with activities to help you usher in 2025. Take a look at my social calendar below for some great events but first let’s read an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

I can’t seem to meet a man in this city so I’m going to move to Chicago where the gay scene is hotter. My friends think I’m overacting but I disagree. Who’s right and who’s wrong?

Looking for Love,

Tired of Cream City

Dear Tired,

I love Milwaukee, and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, but you do you, sugar. If you find the Windy City calling, pack your bags and head south. Be warned, however, that cupid’s arrow may not find you there either. Go to Chicago because you feel it’s right for you, not strictly because you’re looking for love. This is a major life change, so think with your brain and not your wiener, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 1—New Year’s Day Breakfast at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The team at Harbor Room is dishing out a hearty breakfast sure to make for a memorable New Year’s Day. Enjoy the free buffet with purchase of a beverage and take advantage of $5 mimosas until 3 p.m. when happy hour begins!

January 1—LuLu’s New Year’s Brunch at LuLu Café & Bar (2265 S. Howell Ave.): Start 2025 on a delicious note at this Milwaukee hot spot. Take advantage of a delightful brunch menu and specialty beverages during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. nosh fest. Just make sure to make a reservation by calling 414-294-5858.

January 2—Dear Ruthie’s Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): I’m back to yanking balls and handing out prizes during this 7:30 p.m. bingo! Hosted by a local charity each Thursday, this bawdy night includes a round of jukebox bingo and the popular “Gives Good Head” game. Bingo is always free to play, and parking is plentiful in the lot next door

January 2—Opening Night Sweeney Todd at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The demon barber of fleet street makes his way back to Cream City with this production from Bombshell Theatre. Discover why this dark Stephen Sondheim musical has captivated the world when you purchase tickets via www.bombshelltheatre.org before the run closes on January 12.

January 4—Yoga at the Museum at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Kick off your weekend with a calming, 60-minute session of all-levels yoga. The $15 class begins at 8 a.m. at the scenic Quadracci Pavilion. You’ll need to bring your own yoga mat, but water, tea and coffee are free. See www.etix.com for tickets.

January 4—“Mania: An ABBA Tribute” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Mania, one of the leading ABBA-tribute bands of all time, leaves London’s West End to roll into Milwaukee for a 7:30 p.m. concert. The unforgettable night includes all your favorites songs, so hurry to www.pabstheatergroup.com for tickets.

January 5—Dodgeball Free Open Play at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): HotMess Sports (an LGBTQ+ sports club) host this 1 p.m. open-to-all game! Come make new friends, get a great work-out and have fun! See www.hotmesssports.com for details.

January 7—Project Q Youth Drop In at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This safe spot for youths offers a free way to forge new friendships, find support and more. The 3-6 p.m. drop-in also offers job-skill and leadership development, art activities, and health and wellness information. See www.mkelgbt.org for more.

January 7—Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Awards at Potawatomi Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Check out the best of the best during this annual award announcement and food fest. From the most popular LGBTQ+ events and drag personalities to the city’s most-loved politicians and bartenders, the biggest talents in Milwaukee rub elbows while waiting to see who won top honors. Don’t miss out when you get tickets at www.shepherdexpress.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.