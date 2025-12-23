Happy New Year!

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Out with old and in with the new, or so the saying goes. While I’m not a fan of trashing the previous year, I’m all about welcoming the upcoming year with open arms. Sure, it’s a great time to tackle a resolution, even if you abandon it by the first of February. It’s a wonderful time to lose weight, stop smoking, blah, blah, blah. Got it.

Maybe, though, consider a different resolution. One that’s about taking better care of you. Making you a priority. Spend more time with friends. Do more of the things that make you happy. Promise yourself to be good to you this year, and you’ll have one helluva 2026!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m tired of guys fetishizing me or ghosting me on dating apps when they find out I’m a trans woman. It’s exhausting. How do I protect myself emotionally?

Thanks,

Lonely Lola

Dear Diva,

Always remember that your heart is gold. Don’t let anyone tarnish it. Note in your profile that you are “trans and terrific.” Let the world know that you’re not here to play games. State that if users are interested in you for fantasy, they should keep scrolling. That’s filtering with flair, sugar. You deserve someone who sees you for the person you truly are. Stay clear of those looking for a plot twist in the bedroom. Expect the best and don’t settle for less!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 24—A Christmas Charol at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Make it a Christmas Eve to remember when you experience the magic of this holiday spectacular. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the annual show has become a tradition for thousands. The Milwaukee Rep helps you fit this production into your day with two performances. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets.

December 26—Late Night at the Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Experience the iconic conservatory like never before when you step into the enchanting domes at night! Enjoy light shows every hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., alongside live music and more.

December 26—Closing Night The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Soak up every last bit of holiday magic with an annual offering from the Milwaukee Ballet. Nearly 200 dancers take to the stage to entrance, entertain and evoke the merriest of merry as we bid adieu to Christmas. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

December 27—Queer Crafternoon at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you draw, knit, paint or simply color, you’ll cherish this friendly noon event. Grab your supplies and head over to the center for a few hours of friendly conversation while you craft with likeminded folxs. See www.mklgbt.org for details.

December 31—Glitter Ball at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab your sparkly-est, glittery-est, most head-turning outfits, and get ready for a NYE party for the ages! The ball starts at 9 p.m., and includes dancing, complimentary champagne toast, drag performances and more. Ring in the New Year until 4 a.m. with the gang at Pop.

December 31—NYE at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The crew at this lively Walker’s Point hot spot invite you to party the night away with DJ Sammy T, hats and horns, free champagne at midnight and more. Stop in at 9:30 p.m. for a few cocktails or spend the whole night; regardless, you’re sure to have an absolute blast with this fun and friendly crowd!

December 31—New Year’s Eve Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Countdown to midnight with your friends at this swanky LGBTQ+ cocktail bar. Enjoy plenty of good cheer alongside a free champagne toast to the New Year, great bartenders and more.

December 31—New Year’s Eve Disco Bash at LaCage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): The Death Star of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ bars rolls out the red carpet for 2026, and you’re invited to the party! Dance your way through the decades with an incredible evening you’ll never forget. Multiple bars, various levels, food, hot bartenders and more make LaCage a must-stop on New Year’s Eve.

