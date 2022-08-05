Have an Artsy-Fartsy August

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I need Relationship 101 advice. Here goes: Met a guy. Totally fell for him, and things got hot quick. We’re still dating but cracks are showing; mainly in the things we like to do outside the bedroom.

I like theater, concerts, gallery nights … artsy-fartsy stuff. He likes pub crawls, watching TV, sports bars … guy stuff. We were willing to try one another’s likes, but that’s wearing thin. Should I pull the plug? The physical attraction is strong but no longer enough.

Help!

Confused Carey

Dear Care-Bear,

I have good news and bad news. The good news is that there are many artsy-fartsy events in the city for you to enjoy. (See my August social calendar!) The bad news is that it sounds like your relationship is on a highway to hell.

If you want more than a physical relationship, try new things, hoping to spark shared interests: Take a cooking class, go bowling, brew your own beer, volunteer together. Otherwise, it might be time to put a pin in this relationship. After all, you both deserve to find “your person” and be happy!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 6—Black Arts Fest Milwaukee at Summerfest Grounds (100 N. Harbor Drive): From art and poetry to music and dance, this year’s Black Arts Fest has it all. Join the celebration from noon to midnight where there will be plenty of food, beverages and fun. See www.blackartsfestmke.com for lineups, tickets and more.

August 6-7—Firefly Art Fair at Wauwatosa Historical Society (7406 Hillcrest Drive): A $10 admission allows you to stroll the Victorian gardens of the Kneeland-Walker House amid dozens of artworks and a silent auction. Food and drinks are available for purchase, so it’s a snap to make a day of the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. affair.

August 6-7—Northalsted Market Days (Halsted St.-Belmont to Addison, Chicago): It may be August but the LGBTQ+ community is still celebrating pride with this Boy’s Town bash. The half-mile street fest includes six stages, 250 vendors, eats, booze, DJs, dancing and so much more. Stop by www.northalsted.com for information.

August 13-14—Morning Glory Art Fair at Fiserv Forum Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Considered one of the Midwest’s top art shows, this free fair runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 130 professional artists share their talent in paint, ceramics, jewelry, photography and other media. Check out www.morninggloryartfair.com to learn about the must-attend fest.

August 17—Here and Now Yoga at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Join yogi Luis Perez for this 6-7 p.m. class sure to bring you the relaxation you crave. Bring a water bottle and your own matt to the classes that meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month.

August 20—Brady Street Art Walk (random locations throughout Brady St.): Check out this noon to 4 p.m. afternoon where local artists, makers, crafters and vendors line Brady Street, selling their best. Grab a meal or a drink at one of area’s restaurants or bars and relish the last bit of summer.

August 21—OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park (2930 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): Pride season lasts all summer in Wisconsin. Just ask our Madison peeps! Mad City’s pride party includes entertainers, dancing and a marketplace in addition to family-friendly activities. The park will be hopping from 1-6 p.m.

August 26—Opening Day of Mexican Fiesta at Summerfest Grounds (100 N. Harbor Dr.): Savor the sounds, flavors and culture of Mexico during this popular event. From mariachis and margaritas to art and awards, the festival offers a little something for everyone. Stop by www.mexianfiesta.org for tickets before the fest’s closing date of August 28.

August 27—Miss Club Wisconsin 2022 at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): One of the state’s favorite pageants is back! Bryanna Banx$ hosts the 8 p.m. competition that promises to crown the top drag talent in Wisconsin. Who will take home the crown? Find out for a $5 door charge.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.