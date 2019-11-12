Heat Up Your Week!

Winter chill (even though it’s still Autumn!) might be sweeping across the city, and Halloween’s fun is but a memory, but there’s whole lot of hot craziness still to be had in Milwaukee! Check out the events on my social calendar this week and make some time for yourself.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Nov. 14—Mid-Month Masquerade at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Didn’t get your fill of Halloween? Missed out on Día de los Muertos? There’s still time to costume up when you hit this 8 p.m. masquerade. Guess who the masked performers are and win a prize, dress to impress and start your weekend off a little early.

Nov. 15—MAM After Dark: Friendsgiving at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Kick off the holiday season with your chosen family at one of Milwaukee’s favorite landmarks: the Milwaukee Art Museum. When the lights go down, the tunes crank up with dancing, cash bars, holiday shopping, “Friends” trivia and more. Enjoy the 7:30 p.m. bash for free if you’re a museum member; nonmembers pay $12 for advance tickets, available at etix.com.

Nov. 15—Exposé at The Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Relive the glory days of the ’80s with one of the most popular girl groups of all time. From “Come Go with Me” and “Point of No Return” to “Seasons Change” and the new single “Shine On,” the songs of Exposé promise to put a little pep in your step and a beat in your butt. Nab your $40-$50 ticket at ticketmaster.com and enjoy the 8 p.m. concert.

Nov. 15—Scorpio Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Who doesn’t love a Scorpio? Come celebrate this astrological sign (and all horoscope signs, actually) with this annual bash. The party starts at 9 p.m. and has a drag show at 10 p.m. featuring everyone’s favorite king, Tenderoni. Dance the night away after the show and take advantage of shot and drink specials all night long.

Nov. 16—Woman Up 2019 at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): The team at Shepherd Express hosts this annual day of networking, empowerment and celebration for women. Discover the power within yourself as you work toward personal and professional goals via guest speakers, break-out sessions and interactive activities offered by today’s successful women. Grab your besties and enjoy the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. day, which also includes food from local restaurants, wine tastings, a fashion show and much more. Swing by womanupmke.com for early bird tickets and the day’s full schedule. Send an email to eventreg@shepex.com to see how you can get involved.

Nov. 16—Drag Queen Story Hour at Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court): Plop the kids in the car and head over to Bounce for an afternoon of expression, love, education and fun! The queens read to the little ones at 3 p.m., followed by a family friendly drag show at 5 p.m. Raffles and a silent auction round out the event which raises money for the city’s official Drag Queen Story Hour program.

Nov. 17—Sunday Funday at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Come and see what the city is talking about when you join this 2 p.m. salute to the Great White Way. Karen Valentine hosts an afternoon of videos, sing-a-longs and laughs that you don’t want to miss.

Nov. 17—FORGE Parents of Trans Kids Support Group at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): If you’ve suddenly found yourself on a journey of acceptance and advocacy for a transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming school-aged child, this monthly support group is for you. Meet other parents (and a facilitator) who share your concerns, successes, questions and love. Email parents@forge-forward.org for more information about the 2 p.m. meeting.

Nov. 19—Coffee Connection at the Milwaukee Yacht Club (1700 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): See why the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts these eye-opening mixers every month when you grab a cup of joe from 8-9 a.m. Connect with likeminded business owners, learn about the Chamber and start your workday on a rainbow-colored note.

