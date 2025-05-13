Here Comes the Judge

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

After 2 years of divorce, my ex is demanding additional financial support and an increase in child support (we have a daughter). My ex-wife decided to go back to school full time and now claims she can’t work. We’ve been divorced two years! This is all coming from the fact I remarried a man last year and now we have a two-income home.

I increased my child support even though I didn’t have to once already. In addition, we have 50/50 custody, but the child largely lives with me, so this is really out of bounds in my opinion. She says she’ll take me to court and that I’m being selfish, but am I?

(Signed)

Distressed Dad

Dear Daddy,

None of this makes sense to me, so I’d suggest getting a lawyer and seeing this through legally. Sounds a bit like she’s feeling the stress of being a single mother and/or she’s regretting the decision to go back to college full-time. Changing your household to a two-income situation may have further bothered her. Regardless of the motivation, I’d suggest you tell her to go ahead and get the courts involved. Then you hire an attorney and settle things legally, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 14—Even the Scales at Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farwell Ave.): Awkward Nerd Events serves up this kooky game-show style competition every second and third Wednesday of the month. Cheer on your favorite team during the 7 p.m. night while enjoying drink specials, mingling with celebrity judges and more.

May 15—Trinket Swap at Story Hill Fire House (407 N. Hawley Road): Bring a trinket; trade a trinket. Any tiny jewel, figurine, charm, pin, or tchotchke you can hold in the palm of your hand is fair play. No trinket? No worry! They’ll be plenty of other shopping to enjoy as well as a table of freebies to consider. Join the fun from 5:30-8 p.m.

May 16—BI+ Happy Hour at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join us for a safe, inclusive bash for bisexual+ folks and allies! Meet some friendly faces, make new connections and connect with the community. Order Pop’s popular pizza and finger foods, enjoy craft cocktails, and mix and mingle throughout the 5-8 p.m. evening.

May 17—Trans Joy at Warner Park (1681 Northport Drive, Madison): Enjoy a day of support, friendship and love when you attend this 1-4 p.m. celebration of the Trans+ community. The gathering is hosted by The Madison Area Transgender Association and OutReach but see outreachmadisonlgbt.org for additional details.

May 17—Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer Pageant at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): The state’s next generation of drag performers compete for a crown during this exciting 5 p.m. pageant. See Five Nightclub’s Facebook page for details.

May 17—Waiting to Exhale Viewing at The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin (1456 Junction Ave., Racine): Part of the Queer Movie Classics series, this 6:30 p.m. viewing makes a great way to meet new folks. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. so get there early to nab a good seat. Stop by lgbtsewi.org for details.

May 17—The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at The Vivarium (1816 N. Farwell Ave.): Dance the night away to all your Swifties faves during this 9 p.m. bash. The 18+ party is sure to be a highlight of your month, so get your tickets today via axs.com.

May 18—"Ringing Queens: A Pop Concert” at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Handbell Ringers invites you to this change-of-pace night featuring music from Lady Gaga and ABBA as well as favorites from Wicked, The Little Mermaid and other Broadway shows. Find tickets to the 7 p.m. concert via the group’s Facebook page.

May 20—FAB (Fifty and Better) Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Make new friends and greet familiar faces during this free 1 p.m. support group. Discuss the issues this age group faces most, share resources and expand your social circle during the weekly gathering. Visit mkelgbt.org for more.

