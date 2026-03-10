Hit the Breaks, Honey!

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Spring is around the corner, and my social calendar is loaded with shows, events, parties and more! Check it out below, but first we’ll read an email from a woman who thinks her girlfriend is moving at the speed of light.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been dating a woman for three weeks and she’s already talking about getting a dog together. Am I crazy in thinking that she’s moving too fast? A dog? I love dogs but that’s a huge responsibility. We don’t even live together!

She thinks I’m overreacting and is actually kind of mad about it. I told her to get the dog on her own if that’s right for her, but that I wasn’t ready for that sort of commitment. Now she’s questioning my commitment to this relationship.

Am I Wrong?

Wondering Woman

Dear Woman,

Sounds like you’ve entered the LGBTQ+ Time Warp, where three weeks is basically a year. Talking about a dog means she’s imagined you two taking walks, selecting kibble brands and cuddling on the couch with a fur baby. That’s not bad, but it sure is fast!

Ask yourself if you feel flattered or panicked. Flattery is great! Panic is your nervous system saying, “Cool it with the U-Haul, honey.”

You’re allowed to enjoy the chemistry and still pump the brakes. A good partner can hear “not yet” without pouting. Love should feel exciting, not like an intense race to some finish line. If it’s right, it’ll still be right at a slower speed—your speed.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 11—Pixar Movie Trivia at Ferch’s Crafthouse Grille (418 N. Mayfair Road): Test your knowledge of Pixar classics during this 7 p.m. competition. Put a team together and enjoy prizes, food, discounts on wine and more. See www.ferchscrafthouse.com for reservations.

March 12—Shamrock & Paw Prints at Pilot Project Brewing Company (1128 N. Ninth St.): Hang out with Almost Home Cat Rescue and Roxz’s Resources during this 5 p.m. party that supports local animals in need. Sip and socialize as you shop vendors, enjoy some great food and drinks, and help support animals in need.

March 13-15—Milwaukee Horror Com at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Celebrate Friday the 13th with a stop at the city’s only horror convention. Join other horror enthusiasts for photo opportunities with celebrities, panel discussions, vendors and various get-togethers. Be sure to see www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com for details, passes and more.

March 14—Pride Rides WI Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Check out this 3 p.m. bash helping raise money for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. The fun includes a 2-4-1 drink special, raffles, shots and more.

March 14—Perfect Harmony “In Our Musical Era” Fundraiser at MYArts Madison Youth Center (1031 E. Mifflin St., Madison): The gang at Perfect Harmony Chorus dishes out two sensational shows (3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) during this annual cabaret fundraiser. Enjoy some time in Mad City and see why this vocal group is so popular when you secure tickets via www.perfectharmonychorus.org.

March 15—The Big Gay Spring Market at Wisconsin Rugby Club (4064 Vila Road, Cottage Grove): Shop till you drop with this indoor and outdoor LGBTQ+ market. Enjoy food trucks, cocktails and more during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

March 15—Lily White Tribute Show at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): Join me, BJ Daniels, Shawna Love and few of my other gal pals as we gather to honor the life, artistry and legacy of local superstar Lily White. One of the premier entertainers in Milwaukee, the longtime favorite may have left the planet but will forever be in our hearts. Help us celebrate her life with this tribute drag show. Doors open at 2 p.m. with show time an hour later.

March 18—Community Yoga at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Experience an invigorating session of yoga at the community center. The 1-hour class starts at 6 p.m. and is offered monthly. See the events calendar at www.mkelgbt.org for details.

