Holiday Happenings

Happy holidays! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Cream City is bursting with concerts, parties and events sure to jingle your bells. Check out my social calendar below for some jolly good fun, then head out and get your ho-ho-ho on. Before you do, though, let’s read a message from someone questioning whether going home for the holidays is the right thing to do.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m not sure I want to visit my parents for Christmas. It’s an 8-hour drive, and my parents are anti-vaxing Trumpers who won’t stop dissing democrats and talking about insane stolen-election theories. They know I’m gay and liberal. Do I save myself the stress or try to make the best of the holiday with my family? Hoping you reply in time for Christmas.

(Signed)

Naughty List

Dear Naughty,

No one can tell you what to do in this situation, honey pie. On the one hand, if your family is intentionally causing you stress and making you upset, not attending their holiday could send a message that you demand to be treated with respect.

On the other hand, we only have so much time with our parents and loved ones, so you need to ask yourself if the stress outweighs the opportunity to celebrate with your family.

One option might be to let them know of your concerns. Ask that all political talk be sidelined for the visit. If not, then you may have to decline the invite. See what they say to your proposal and take it from there sugar plum.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 8—Holiday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): It’s always a good time at Walker’s Pint (don’t miss their Packer parties) but this 6 p.m. bash promises to take things to a new level. Drink specials, music, munchies and more make your holiday merry and bright. The city’s most-loved women’s bar welcomes everyone looking to have fun and raise a glass of holiday cheer this Christmas season.

December 9 to December 11—"Christmas at the Basilica” Concert at Basilica of St. Josaphat(601 W. Lincoln Ave.): Bel Canto Chorus continues one of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday customs with this annual concert. From traditional carols and seasonal hymns to sing-alongs and a special appearance by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir, this impressive event is not to be missed. Experience the grandeur of the Basilica as it fills with the music of the season when you buy tickets at www.belcanto.org.

December 10—Patti LaBelle’s “Celebrate the Season” Concert at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The legendary diva struts her fabulous stuff into Milwaukee for a holiday show you’ll never forget. Experience the soulful beauty in a whole new light with this 8 p.m. concert that promises to add all that’s glitter and gold to your season. Nab your tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

December 10 & December 11—Charlie Brown Tree Lot at Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.): If you have a soft spot for the underdogs of the Christmas tree world, this trendy tree lot is for you. Visit the sidewalk on St. Paul Avenue and pick out a Wisconsin-grown tree just perfect for apartments, condos and other small spaces. The sale runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days or while the trees last.

December 10 & December 11—“Come for the Fruitcake – Stay for the Song” Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): The LGBTQ+ chorus Our Voice Milwaukee performs Christmas carols (as well as some cheeky songs) with this heartwarming annual concert. Take in the 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday or enjoy Sunday’s 3 p.m. matinee when you order tickets at www.cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org.

December 14—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Soiree at Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Toast the season with a 4:30 p.m. cocktail hour. Enjoy beverages, appetizers and even a chamber-member market where you can cross a few gifts off your shopping list. The swanky soiree is open to all, but you will need a ticket via www.wislgbtchamber.com to join the fun.

