Holiday Hoopla in Cream City

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

‘Tis the season to don your gay apparel and be all sorts of merry! Milwaukee is brimming with Christmas cheer, and you’re invite to raise a glass or two … or seven or eight … and enjoy the fun. There are so many holly happenings that I’m forgoing my advice column this week for an expanded social calendar. I’ll be back next time with some advice for local lovelorn, but until then, I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 4—Milwaukee Area “Out After Work” at The Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commers serves up a holiday edition of its popular happy hour. Mix and mingle with likeminded business owners from 5-7 p.m.

December 4—Jollyday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The team at Walker’s Pint invite you for a little holiday cheer with a bash that serves up music, drink specials, food and more. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and runs well into the night.

December 4—Merry Dix-mas at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): It’s time to twerk your tinsel at this Christmas party with the gang from D.I.X. Whether you’re feeling a little bit naughty or a little bit nice, you’re covered with a visit from sexy Santa, friendly bartenders, drink specials and more.

December 4—Opening Night Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn at Bombshell Studio Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Road): The beloved Christmas musical takes center stage in this jolly production from Bombshell Theatre. Check out the company’s new digs when you nab seats via www.bombshelltheatre.org. Hurry! The run closes December 21.

December 5—Bi Movie Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Enjoy a viewing of the rom-com “Happiest Season” starring Alison Brie, Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza, hosted by Bi+ Pride Milwaukee. Bring a friend and some snacks; the fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

December 6—Pride Ride Wisconsin: Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Don’t miss this 3-7 p.m. event that raises money for Hunger Task Force. Bring a few non-perishables and you’ll receive a two raffle tickets. You’ll also enjoy a 50/50 raffle, 2-4-1 drinks and more.

December 6—'80s Ladies w/The Golden Girls at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Ramona the Drag Queen and I host this monthly party that celebrates everyone’s favorite decade. The 80’s music and videos start at 6 p.m. with an ‘80s-themed drag show, trivia and prizes at 7 p.m. This month, our special guests are the cast members of “The Golden Girls Annual Special!” party with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia and win tickets to their all-new musical. See you there!

December 6—Krampus Holiday Ball at The Fitzgerald (933 N. Marshall St.): Get ready to celebrate the winter solstice in a pagan kinda way at this new ball! Hosted by Awkward Nerd Events, the party includes live music by The Squeezettes, cash bars, light snacks, dancing and so much more. See www.awkwardnerdevents.com for details and ticket packages.

December 6 & 7—Mostly Christmas Joys from Mostly Christmas Boys at Pitman Theatre (3401 S. 39th St.): The city’s choir for gay men and their allies serves up this seasonal offering that promises to put a little cheeky fun into your Christmas. Two performances make it a snap to enjoy the salute to classic carols, Broadway favorites and fun-loving parodies. Visit www.ourvoicemke.org for tickets.

December 7—Bubbles & Beauties Drag Brunch: Christmas Edition at La Cage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): Great food, a Bloody Mary bar, bottomless mimosas and a drag show—it’s all part of this Sunday Funday at La Cage. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the buffet taking place at noon and the show an hour later.

December 7—Milwaukee Cookie Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Calling all cookie monsters! The city’s first cookie potluck is ready for you! Bring a batch of cookies and enjoy a timed round to gather some sweet nibbles for yourself. See “MKE Cookie Potluck” at www.eventbrite.com for tickets to the noon event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.