Hookup Apps Gone Awry

Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

My Grindr dates never look like their photos. What can I do to prevent this next time?

(Signed)

Amateur Hour

Dear Amateur,

Listen, honey, it’s Grindr. You get what you get. It’s sort of the nature of the game if you ask me. That said, you can simply ask potential hookups for a recent photo, not something taken during the Obama administration. Request a date stamp on that photo. Most important, lead by example and let your admirers know that you’re sharing current photos and expect the same in return.

If you continue to struggle with disappointing meetings, these types of apps may not be for you. Look for love elsewhere if Grindr hookups are a swing and a miss for you, sugar pie.

Dear Ruthie,

Is it normal to fall in love with someone after one amazing Sniffies hookup?

Questioning,

Happy Guy

Dear Happy,

A Sniffies hookup? That’s not love, sugar booger—that’s a dopamine high wrapped in a rhinestone trench coat. I suppose cupid’s arrow could have hit you in the keester during your one-nighter, but you don’t offer enough info for me to fully understand what went down.

If you swapped contact info with your undercover lover, great! Reach out and ask about a real date (one where clothes stay on). Go to dinner and see if chemistry exists outside the bedroom. If you have no way to contact him, move on. Don’t waste time longing for a hookup you may never see again. Instead, find a guy interested in more than what’s between your legs.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 8—The Skylight Music Theatre Presents Amadeus at Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): The team at Skylight is so excited for the January 23 opening of Amadeus the musical, they’re hosting a viewing of Amadeus the film! Take in the life and work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as seen through the eyes of his contemporary and rival, Antonio Salieri during the classic movie. Then, nab tickets to the Skylight’s musical via www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

January 8-11—Midwinter Gaming Convention at The Ingleside Hotel (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee): Take part in this cold-weather convention, and you’ll enjoy non-digital gaming of all types (board games, tabletop role playing, live-action role playing, miniatures and others). Gaming begins at 9 a.m. January 8 and runs through 6 p.m. on January 11. Be sure to see www.midwintergamingconvention.com, however, for registration and more.

January 9—Zero-Proof Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave): Whether you’re participating in Dry January or simply enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage from time to time, the gang at Pop has you covered. Partnering with Zero Proof Pass (a passport that highlights local spots with tasty non-alcohol selections), Pop has crafted a menu of mocktails, THC beverages and other offers. Check them all out during the 6-9 p.m. bash.

January 11—Bubbles & Beauties Drag Brunch at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Round out the weekend with flair during this eye-opening event at one of the city’s favorite venues. LaCage dishes out a brunch menu, bottomless Bloody Mary’s and mimosas, and one helluva drag show. Brunch is served at noon with the show at 1 p.m. See www.ticketleap.events/events/lacage for reservations.

January 12—LGBTQ+ Disability Virtual Support Group via MKE LGBT Community Center: This multi-age, peer-led group is for anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ and disabled. Join the virtual meeting where you can share, learn and have fun with people who understand you best. Everyone under the disability umbrella is welcome, including neurodivergent, chronically ill and invisibly disabled people. Contact disability@mkelgbt.org for more regarding the 2:30 p.m. meeting.

January 14—Opening Night of Honky Tonk Angels at Bombshell Studio Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Road): What happens when three gals head to Nashville to follow their honky-tonk dreams? Find out with this musical that spotlights 30 classic country tunes sure to keep your toes tappin’. See www.bombshelltheatre.org for tickets before the production closes on January 18.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.