Hot Times in a Hot City

Milwaukee is bursting with awesome events and must-see shows this week. Don’t miss out! See my social calendar below and take in a few of these outrageous opportunities. I’ll be back next week with an email from a worried reader, but until then let’s paint the town red together!

Ruthie’s June Social Calendar

July 24—Market on the Riverwalk at Schlitz Park (1515 N. Rivercenter Dr.): Enjoy a stroll down the riverwalk as you visit dozens of makers, artists, crafters and others—all selling their best. Craft beers and food trucks round out the 4-8 p.m. evening.

July 25—Let’s Sing Taylor at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): This all-live tribute show invites you celebrate your inner Taylor Swift by singing, dancing and partying along with the band and singers. Nab seats to the 7 p.m. concert at www.axs.com.

July 25—Xplosion: Cameo Latin Drag Show at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Marbella and Venezia Sodi host the city’s only regular Latin drag show (every fourth Friday of the month), so don’t miss this dazzling good time. The 11 p.m. show promises to kick off your weekend beautifully with great music, incredible performances, friendly bartenders and fantastic drinks. Get there early and grab a bite at The Den on the lower level.

July 25-27—German Fest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Don’t miss one of Milwaukee’s favorite ethnic fests when German Fest opens its gates for its 43rd celebration. Enjoy live music, incredible food, a marketplace, children’s activities and more. Stop by www.germanfest.com for a complete schedule.

July 26—Brady Street Festival at Various Locations on Brady Street: Get ready for one of the city’s favorite street bashes! The annual party features beer, food, music and all the eclectic fun Brady Street is known for. The party starts at noon with plenty of family-family good times. Adults take over later for a night that runs until 11 p.m.

July 26 – Drag Race & Bar Crawl at Various Locations in Walker’s Point: You won’t want to miss this kooky event that raises money for Vivent Health. Don your best drag or simply come for the fun. Things start at Pop (124 W. National Ave.) with a 2 p.m. registration before a must-see drag race (164 feet). Afterward, everyone receives their “passport” directing them to bars around Walker’s Point. Grab a drink at each, and you’ll be entered in a raffle drawing! See www.dragracemke.com for more.

July 26—Mrs. Roper Romp at Woofs (114 King St., Madison): Calling all Helens, Stanleys, Jacks, Janets and Chrissies! Madison’s infamous Woofs bar turns into the Regal Beagle, marking the starting point for this costumed pub crawl. Come dressed to impress as Mrs. Roper (or any of the Three’s Company cast) and celebrate the ‘70s like never before.

July 27—NOH8 Photo Shoot at Crown Plaza Milwaukee South (6401 S. 13th St.): The fight for equality in human rights continues with this 2-4 p.m. photo shoot. Join the movement by being photographed (NOH8 face paint provided at the shoot), and you’ll receive a digital copy of your best pose. Simply wear a white T-shirt when you arrive for the shoot. (Photos taken on a first-come basis.) Your $40 donation is applied to the campaign.

July 29—Our Voice Milwaukee New-Member Social at The Vine/Humbolt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): This casual, friendly social invites anyone interested in joining the city’s LGBTQ+ chorus a chance to mix and mingle with current members, learn more about the group, chill and have fun. Come and go as you please throughout the 2-hour get-together. The social starts at 5:30 p.m.

July 29—Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Annual Meeting at Center (315 W. Court St.): Join us as we reflect on the past year, share exciting updates, and look ahead to the future of our Center. Your voice and presence matter—we’d love for you to be part of this important gathering. The public meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

