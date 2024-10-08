How Soon Is Too Soon for Dating

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

As autumn settles into Brew City, it’s a great time to get outside and paint the town red. Check out the ongoings in my social calendar below for a bit of fun this week. First, though, let’s read an email from woman casting her net into the dating pool.

Dear Ruthie,

How soon is too soon to date after a divorce? My divorce from my husband was finalized five weeks ago. Surprisingly, I met a man while I was volunteering at a local pet shelter. We instantly hit it off and started dating.

A few friends and family members have told me to slow down, and they say I’m jumping from one guy to another. They’re calling my new boyfriend a rebound. He’s not!

I tell them that it’s just casual, I’m not in love or anything, and I deserve to have some fun and happiness after my rotten (and abusive) seven-year marriage. I have no children, so my personal life doesn’t affect anyone but me.

So, I’m asking you, Miss Ruthie, when is it ok to start dating after a divorce?

Thanks,

Feeling Happy Harriett

Dear Happy,

You go girl! Live your best life! Have a ball. Yes, sugar, you deserve it! It’s important you enjoy the ride but it’s also key to remember to tap the breaks a bit as well.

You’ve ended a bad marriage and you’re ready to move on with your life. You need to acknowledge that you’re on a bit of a high right now. That excitement can lead to ignoring red flags, changing priorities and making bad decisions. Take things slow.

It’s OK to dip your toe in the dating pool…just realize it’s full of all sorts of different fish. Don’t settle for the first one who gives you a little nibble.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 10—Business Equality Luncheon at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): One of Cream City Foundation’s largest events of the year, this 11 a.m. luncheon offers networking opportunities, guest speakers, panelists and benefits key to today’s local LGBTQ+ business owners. Learn more at www.creamcityfdn.org.

October 10—Mateo Lane “Can’t Stop Talking Tour” at The Pabst Theatre(144 E. Wells St.): Funny, feisty and a little furry, Mateo Lane has taken the LGBTQ+ comedy scene to new heights with hilarious appearances on late-night talk shows, viral social media posts and popular comedy specials. Don’t miss the fun when this hilarious hottie hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

October 12—50th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser for BESTD Clinic at

Radio Milwaukee (158 S. Barclay St.): Appetizers, cocktails, a drag show and more make this 6 p.m. celebration one you won’t want to miss. Raise a glass to one of the community’s most-valuable resources and help plan for the future when you purchase tickets at www.zeffy.com.

October 12—One True God: Unholy 360 Tour at Miramar Theatre (2844 N. Oakland Ave.): Amp up your Halloween with this all-ages concert from One True God. See www.themiramartheatre.com for tickets. Doors open at 9 p.m.

October 13—Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch at Milwaukee Improv (201110 Lower Union St., Brookfield): Windy City diva Lucy Stoole hosts this hilarious nod to everyone’s favorite Halloween flick. The 2-4 p.m. brunch is for those over 21 only, so leave the kiddies at home. Swing by www.ticketweb.com and nab your spot today.

October 13—“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth” in Concert at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Enjoy this cult classic accompanied by a live band. Two showings (2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) make it easy to enjoy the popular film. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

October 15—Project Q Youth Drop-In at MKE LGBT Community Center(315 W. Court St.): These weekly gatherings offer a safe spot for teens to socialize and create a sense of community and solidarity. The 3-6 p.m. get-togethers include art and creative activities, discussions on leadership skills and alcohol/drug risk-reduction information. Swing by www.mkelgbt.org to learn more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.